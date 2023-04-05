More change coming to Charlestown as BPDA eyes housing development on community college parking lots

A draft request for proposals outlines that the 5.6-acre site could host mixed-use development, but would focus on “creation of housing for a range of income levels, with an emphasis on deeply affordable and workforce housing, as well as units with three or more bedrooms,” along with 100 deeply affordable Boston Housing Authority units that would be replaced as part of the redevelopment of the BHA’s Bunker Hill complex on the other side of the neighborhood. Other suggestions include a sports practice field, public open space, improved pedestrian connections, a focus on arts and culture, and community-driven ground-floor spaces.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency plans to seek redevelopment proposals for a swath of surface parking lots along Interstate 93 just south of Bunker Hill Community College. The BPDA-owned parking lots are bounded by the highway, the Gilmore Bridge, and New Rutherford Avenue, and today are used by Bunker Hill Community College.

Boston officials are in the early stages of bringing another large-scale real estate development project to a fast-changing corridor of Charlestown.

“This development offers the opportunity to create a significant number of income-restricted units in an area that has experienced market-rate development pressures,” the BPDA draft RFP states. “Proposals must provide affordability across multiple income levels.”

The draft RFP outlines three development scenarios: one with six buildings, ranging from six to 15 stories; another with four buildings, ranging from 12 to 18 stories with three six-story podiums; and a third with three buildings, ranging from 14 to 17 stories, with two six-story podiums.

The chosen developer would have a 70-year ground lease with the BPDA for the lot; the draft RFP does not disclose lease terms or propose a cost. It does, however, say developers could apply to the Mayor’s Office of Housing for funding “to support the unit mix and affordability” in their proposals.

“While requests for MOH Funding are typically capped at $1.5 million per project, MOH recognizes the tremendous demand for more housing units at lower levels of affordability across the city, and recognizes that several site specific and project-specific factors may contribute to higher development costs at the Property,” the draft RFP states.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, but there’s no specific designation made yet. The office could alternately target a combination of city and federal funding, a spokesperson said.

The RFP could be issued as early as next week, following the BPDA board’s April meeting, and development teams will have three months to submit responses. Proposals will be evaluated by the BPDA, city staff, and a project review committee, which will evaluate based on the volume of affordable housing, urban design, sustainable and healthy development goals, and price, the draft RFP reads. The comprehensiveness of developers’ diversity and inclusion plans will count toward 25 percent of the proposal’s evaluation.

Plans to transform the Austin Street lot come as much of the Charlestown neighborhood is gearing up for substantial redevelopment especially northward along Rutherford Ave. up to Sullivan Square, and as the BPDA works its way through a PLAN: Charlestown planning initiative.

Bunker Hill Community College is looking for a developer to overhaul its 32-acre campus, and has approvals from the state to seek a public-private partnership that would create a new facility for the college and potentially millions of square feet of private development on existing BHCC land. An RFP for that overhaul is expected to be ready later this year, with the college tentatively planning to select a development partner in 2024 or 2025, with construction possibly starting around 2029, spokesperson Bredan Hunt said.

Further up — past the already made-over former Hood milk plant — and under the highway from Sullivan Square, developers last year pitched a four-building lab, office, manufacturing, and residential campus at 40 Roland St., though they later dropped one of the planned labs and some housing units. Another development team has proposed a two-building lab campus at 66 Cambridge St. nearby. Yet another development group is planning a 25-story, 636-unit residential building at 1 Mystic Ave. There’s also a large-scale development planned along the Mystic River on parking lots behind the Schrafft Center.

Amanda Zettel, president of the Charlestown Preservation Society, said the Austin Street lots presented an opportunity to bring the property up to the same grade as the neighborhood closest to it. She would like to see more community-focused services that could support a walkable neighborhood, as well as a project that could mitigate air pollution from the highway.

“There is a responsible way to put housing there, and to be able to knit it into the neighborhood,” she said. “We’re looking for a safe, clean site that mitigates the pollution we’ve been dealing with for years and years and years.”

