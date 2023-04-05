More COVID assistance is on the way in Mass.

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. is distributing another $75 million in COVID-19 assistance to small businesses in Massachusetts and a separate $3 million tranche to movie theaters that are recovering from the pandemic. The quasi-public agency has distributed roughly $800 million in COVID-19 relief to about 17,000 businesses across the state over the past three years. This latest round, a $75 million initiative dubbed the “Inclusive Recovery Grant Program,” is similar to a previous iteration last year, in that it’s intended for businesses that suffered financially because of the pandemic and that are owned by minorities, women, and veterans. Also eligible this time: small businesses owned by immigrants, individuals with disabilities, or those who identify as LGBTQ. These grants can range up to $75,000 per business, to pay for operating expenses. Movie theater owners, meanwhile, are eligible for $15,000 per screen for the first two screens they own at a particular location, and then for $10,000 per screen for additional screens, through the “Independent Movie Theater Grant Program.” Last fall, the state Legislature set aside this $78 million in an economic development bill that relies on state budget surplus funds and federal COVID-19 relief funds. The deadline to apply for these grants is April 28. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “Through these new grant programs, small businesses will have access to much-needed capital and resources to help them grow and thrive.” — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

E-COMMERCE

Advertisement

Amazon and De Beers to grow artificial diamonds

Amazon is teaming up with a unit of De Beers Group to grow artificial diamonds, betting that custom-made gems could help revolutionize computer networks. De Beers’s Element Six division will be working on the project with Amazon Web Services’ Center for Quantum Networking, a unit that’s seeking next-generation ways to transmit data securely over longer distances. Quantum networking uses subatomic matter to deliver data in a way that goes beyond today’s fiber-optic systems. The diamonds would be part of a component that lets the data travel farther without breaking down. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

DELIVERIES

FedEx looking to cut $4 billion

FedEx is seeking to cut $4 billion in costs by combining its two main delivery networks, in an ambitious plan by new chief executive Raj Subramaniam to increase profit margins. The company has for decades operated an express package business separately from its ground unit, which FedEx acquired in 1998, and depends on third-party contractors to make the last-mile delivery of parcels. As of June 2024, it will be “a single company operating a unified, fully integrated air-ground network under the respected FedEx brand,” FedEx said Wednesday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW halts sales of electric SUVs over door problem

Volkswagen has ordered dealers in the United States and Canada to stop selling its ID.4 electric SUV because its doors might open while in motion, and the German carmaker doesn’t yet have a fix for the problem. Nearly 18,000 vehicles built at its Chattanooga, Tenn., factory may have door handles that are malfunctioning because of water seeping in, according to a stop-sale notice dated April 3. This can “cause a situation where a vehicle door could open unexpectedly” at low speed, VW said. First reports of ID.4 driver and passenger doors opening surfaced in January, prompting supplier U-Shin Ltd. to analyze the failed parts, and VW to discuss the issue with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the following month. The carmaker, which has issued a recall, identified a total of 10 ID.4s with the self-opening doors made in Chattanooga. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CREDIT CARDS

That plastic in your wallet will undergo a change

Mastercard wants the plastic in consumers’ wallets to do less damage to the environment. Starting in 2028, the company will require all banks issuing one of its payment cards to use sustainable materials as it seeks to remove first–use, PVC plastics from its network, according to a statement Wednesday. Acceptable alternatives include recycled or bio-sourced plastics. The move comes as experts increasingly worry about the toll the global addiction to plastic will take on worldwide efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Plastic was responsible for 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, or 3.4 percent of the global total, more than the percentage contributed by the aviation sector. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRPORTS

Judge says that Dutch government cannot order fewer flights at Schiphol

A judge ruled Wednesday that the Dutch government cannot order Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000, dealing a blow to efforts to cut emissions and noise pollution. The ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organizations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts unveiled last year. The decision by a judge in Haarlem, a city close to Schiphol, came a day after the airport announced plans to phase out all flights between midnight and 5 a.m., ban private jets and the noisiest planes, and abandon a project for an additional runway. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CELLPHONES

Apple to open first retail store in India

Apple is set to open its first official retail store in India soon, a landmark move for the iPhone maker that is placing big bets on the South Asian nation for everything from manufacturing to sales. The company released a picture of the barricade of its retail store in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Wednesday, though stopped short of giving a date for its opening. The store, housed in a posh shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is located in the city’s main business district alongside multinational banks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Amazon lays off workers in struggling gaming divisions

Amazon laid off about 100 employees in its video game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks, affecting workers at Prime Gaming, Game Growth, and the company’s San Diego studio. Amazon has struggled to capitalize on its resources in gaming, including through its Crown channel, an entertainment show on the Twitch streaming service. Twitch recently cut about 400 positions. The company has canceled and even removed titles from sale since the division kicked off in 2012. Amazon has only released one internally developed game — the online role-playing title New World, which suffered a steep decline in its player base after the September 2021 launch. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

THRIFT

More people are buying secondhand items

A growing number of people are buying used clothing, shoes, and accessories, propelling the secondhand industry to $177 billion in global sales last year, according to a new report from online thrift marketplace ThredUp. That marks a 28 percent increase over 2021, thanks to surging inflation, more retailers developing curated secondhand or ‘’resale’' offerings, plus increased awareness of sustainable shopping habits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS