From remote work to onshoring to the limits of a conglomerate, AT&T chief hits hot buttons

He was in town recently to meet with the Boston College Chief Executives Club, and chatted with the Globe while here. In that interview he talked about AT&T’s newly-announced venture with BlackRock, dubbed Gigapower, to build a new fiber-optic platform, and how he views the pace of returning to the office and “reshoring” manufacturing work in the US. The following is a condensed version of that interview.

AT&T’s John Stankey had an unusually tumultuous start to his tenure as chief executive of the Dallas-based telecommunications giant. He took over in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when most of AT&T’s office employees were working remotely. He then took the unusual step of undoing the company’s blockbuster acquisition of WarnerMedia made just a few years earlier, by spinning it off through a merger with Discovery.

How do you view New England in terms of your expansion strategy? Obviously your company’s roots are not here, though you are a major wireless provider.

First of all, in a city like Boston, don’t underestimate the fact that virtually every Fortune 500 that’s here has some relationship with us [for business communication services]. ... We probably put close to $200 million a year of investment into Massachusetts wireless infrastructure, and we do that year after year. Wireless, as you know, is becoming more capable of solving more problems so if you’re now the small business, running the nail salon or the restaurant or the insurance agency, you don’t necessarily need to have fixed infrastructure. It can very much be something that’s supported off of wireless, and our business is growing as a result of that.

Now, when we deploy fiber infrastructure, we’re less relevant in Massachusetts. However, we just started a new joint venture with BlackRock that is exclusively focused on building fiber in places where we traditionally haven’t built. So we’ve already announced one market, which is Phoenix, and there will be a couple others that are coming behind it. We look for underserved markets, those that have a high need and maybe the infrastructure hasn’t been built. So ideally we’d like to find a place where there isn’t fiber, right? … It’s a footrace to build as much of it as you can. We’re building more than any other company right now. But it still takes time. It’s a civil engineering project, right? You have to trench one foot at a time.

AT&T is investing roughly $200 million per year in wireless infrastructure in Massachusetts. PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

You talked about how bringing people back to the office is what keeps many top executives up at night. Is culture getting harder to hold on to because office workers are still somewhat remote?

The way to think about it is, if you were part of a company before the pandemic, you are “indoctrinated,” if you want to call it that, in the ways of the company. You had a network, you had people you worked with. Businesses changed, employees turn over, right, you hire a certain number of new folks every year. If those new hires are sitting at their mothers’ and fathers’ living room table, starting their career, never coming into the workplace, meeting other people, establishing their network, observing the ways of how things get done, their ties to that culture is weak, or nonexistent. … I think there are things we can do differently in a more hybrid workforce, and we’re learning what those are, but … I think the human spirit still today is about relationships and camaraderie and you have to feed a little bit of that. That happens, you know, around the water cooler, in a shared meal, or in a team event.

Why do you see the pendulum continuing to swing toward more domestic manufacturing and “reshoring,” even as the supply chains start to get back to normal?

When you look at the amount of critical manufacturing, it was either in China or other parts of Asia. I think people view that as probably too many eggs in one basket that has to be balanced out.

In addition, there’s a lot of capital right now, flowing into the system to change supply chains. This capital is not short-lived. You don’t go and build a fab in Richardson, Texas, [for only] two years. It’s a long-term commitment.

I think there’s an awful lot in motion right now. And it’s not for free. That incremental investment will ultimately work its way into product pricing. You may end up paying $10 more for a TV set than you used to. ... A consumer will end up bearing some price for that continuity [and] security.

What are your views on the benefits of big conglomerates, as evidenced by your decision to sell off WarnerMedia so soon after acquiring it?

I don’t know that it applies to every [company] in every industry but the consumer is becoming accustomed to, you know, very good products that are very tailored to what they do and who they are. I think it requires a company to be very focused to meet those needs. … It’s really hard to be a conglomerate and to have that kind of focus, at least in my industry. … The media industry requires a lot of investment right now to when you think about this shift from traditional distribution to streaming. Fighting a two-front war, doing both, was more than I thought, you know, I could effectively manage as a leader and that I thought the organization could effectively manage. … Let another management team fight the other front, which is be really good at streaming.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.