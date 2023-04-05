fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated April 5, 2023, 24 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 28) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Western grebe continued on Mashpee Pond.

Two early barn swallows were reported in Chatham and a very early purple martin was in Mashpee.

Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included 2 wood ducks, 39 green-winged teal, a Virginia rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 28 greater yellowlegs, a laughing gull, 7 great egrets, 9 black-crowned night-herons, 12 ospreys, and 4 bald eagles.

Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a thick-billed murre, 6 common murres, 200 razorbills, 30 Iceland gulls, 220 Northern gannets, an American pipit, and a common redpoll.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Sandwich, a black-headed gull in Hyannis, a Baltimore oriole in Dennis, a continuing willet in Harwich, a yellow-breasted chat in Harwich Port, single snowy egrets multiple places, 15 red crossbills at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, 2 white-crowned sparrows in North Truro, and a glossy ibis in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

Boston Globe video