Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two early barn swallows were reported in Chatham and a very early purple martin was in Mashpee.

Recent sightings (through March 28) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included 2 wood ducks, 39 green-winged teal, a Virginia rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 28 greater yellowlegs, a laughing gull, 7 great egrets, 9 black-crowned night-herons, 12 ospreys, and 4 bald eagles.

Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a thick-billed murre, 6 common murres, 200 razorbills, 30 Iceland gulls, 220 Northern gannets, an American pipit, and a common redpoll.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Sandwich, a black-headed gull in Hyannis, a Baltimore oriole in Dennis, a continuing willet in Harwich, a yellow-breasted chat in Harwich Port, single snowy egrets multiple places, 15 red crossbills at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, 2 white-crowned sparrows in North Truro, and a glossy ibis in Provincetown.