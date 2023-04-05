Activists push to extend justice reform principles to animal cruelty bill

Under current state law, there is no route to take an animal away from a person who may be neglecting or mistreating it and prevent the person from adopting again without charging a felony offense.

In certain cases, such as when pet owners have mental health or substance use issues that keep them from taking proper care of their animals, judges hesitate to deliver a felony charge that could come with jail time or other serious consequences, advocates told the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

Almost 20 years after Massachusetts became the only state in the country that classified all animal cruelty cases as a felony, animal rights activists are supporting a bill to reverse that decision.

The 2004 law that eliminated misdemeanors for animal cruelty was intended to crack down on abuse, but MSPCA staff attorney for animal protection Lynsey Legier said it has not necessarily increased animal protections.

“This aligns with criminal justice reform, which I know that this committee has advocated for in past sessions. There are situations where law enforcement intervention is necessary to protect an animal because they are suffering and cannot remain safely in their home, and yet criminal prosecution is not appropriate,” Legier said.

Representative Edward Philips and Senator John Velis’s omnibus bill concerning humane protections for animals would create a task force focusing on once again establishing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. The task force would have a year from when the bill is passed to report its findings on the effectiveness and adequacy of creating a misdemeanor animal cruelty statute.

Since 2012, the Animal Rescue League of Boston and the MSPCA have been able to issue citations for cruelty of dogs through special state police officers who have the ability to enforce laws, said Ally Blanck of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The citations are mostly meant to be educational, Blanck said, and it is rare for the ARL to pursue criminal charges.

But, they only have the power for cruelty to dogs. The ARL is supporting legislation that would expand their ability to cite cruelty to other animals as well.

“The expansion of civil citations to involve all animals would allow for situations that are approaching felony cruelty, it would allow for intervention sooner,” Blanck said.

She added: “We had a cruelty case a number of years ago on Martha’s Vineyard with a cat breeder. We were told that there were 30 cats that were living in filth, turned out that there were 90 cats that we ended up taking in until it rose to that level of felony cruelty. There was nothing we could do because cats are not included under the civil citation authority.”

Also included in both the House and Senate omnibus bills is a prohibition on roadside sale of dogs and cats, and the sale of puppies or kittens under 8 weeks old, when they are still reliant on their mothers for nutrition and socialization.