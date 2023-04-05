Brookline police officer and two bystanders save man from drowning in Muddy River

The responding officer saw that the man was submerged and jumped in to save him, the post said. Two bystanders helped the officer hold the man’s head above the water, according to Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell, a spokesperson for Brookline police.

At 4:21 p.m., officials received a report of a man face down in the water near Netherlands Road and the Riverway, according to a Facebook post from Brookline police.

A Brookline police officer and two bystanders rescued a 37-year-old man who almost drowned in the Muddy River Saturday, officials said.

“The water was fairly shallow, maybe a few feet in depth,” Campbell said in an email. “The problem was it was very muddy and unstable, which made it difficult for the officer and helpers to pull the man out of the water.”

Brookline firefighters helped pull the man over a steep embankment and out of the river, police said.

The man was not breathing and responders administered lifesaving techniques, police said. The victim regained consciousness before he was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

When he was interviewed at the hospital, the man said he did not remember how he got in the water, according to police.

“We would like to thank those citizens who disregarded their own safety to assist personnel save a life,” police said on Twitter.





