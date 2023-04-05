California man pleads guilty in 2016 death of Brockton toddler

On Dec. 5, 2016, shortly before 7 p.m., Brockton police received a 911 call for an unresponsive toddler at 23 East Main St., the statement said.

Timy Jo Griffin, 28, of Long Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, the statement said, as jury selection was scheduled to begin for his trial.

A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2016 death of a two-year-old boy in Brockton, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The boy was transported to Brockton Hospital, and later flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died three days later, the statement said.

His injuries included extreme retinal hemorrhaging and uncontrollable swelling to his brain, the statement said.

Griffin was an acquaintance of the boy’s mother and was taking care of him at the time he suffered the severe head trauma, prosecutors said.

The boy’s injuries were likely the result of violent shaking or slamming of the child, detectives found after interviewing multiple physicians who treated the child and consulting an outside expert.

According to Griffin, the boy had a tantrum, fell off his toddler bed and struck his head, which rendered him unresponsive, the statement said.









