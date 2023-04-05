Defense department training session goes wrong when agents enter the wrong room in Boston hotel

A Defense Department training session at a Boston hotel went awry Tuesday night when participants entered the wrong room and mistakenly detained a guest, rather than the role player assigned to the training exercise, according to the FBI.
In a brief statement, the FBI said it was helping the Defense Department “simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.”
“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said.
No one was hurt, according to the bureau, which didn’t name the hotel where the training session was held.
“The Boston Police Department was called and responded to the scene to confirm that this was indeed a training exercise,” the FBI said. “Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously. The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate.”
Defense Department officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.
