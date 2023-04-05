Defense department training session goes wrong when agents enter the wrong room in Boston hotel

A Defense Department training session at a Boston hotel went awry Tuesday night when participants entered the wrong room and mistakenly detained a guest, rather than the role player assigned to the training exercise, according to the FBI.

In a brief statement, the FBI said it was helping the Defense Department “simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.”

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said.