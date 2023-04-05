Driving school owner pleads guilty to bribery scheme, federal prosecutors say

Estevao Semedo, 61, of Brockton, entered his plea in US District Court in Boston to a sole count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, with sentencing slated for Aug. 1, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A driving school owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he bribed a Registry of Motor Vehicles worker to issue driver’s licenses to people who didn’t pass or even take the road test, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.

Seemedo paid a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV service center to “misrepresent” that some driver’s license applicants had passed the road test when, in fact, they hadn’t. Some applicants didn’t even take the test, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants,” federal prosecutors said. “In total, Semedo paid the road test examiner no less than $17,000 in bribes in exchange for fraudulent passing scores on road tests.”

The RMV fired four employees in February 2022 after determining that 2,100 drivers had received licenses without taking road tests, the Globe reported. The drivers were required to retake the test, free of charge, or face having their licenses suspended, according to the registry.

A former manager of the Brockton RMV location, Mia Cox-Johnson pleaded guilty to related charges last month and awaits sentencing on July 20, records show.

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for the state transportation department, which oversees the registry, said the agency was “pleased to see these individuals held accountable after the RMV uncovered the fraud, terminated the employees involved, and referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation.”

The spokesperson said the RMV “has since taken steps to improve its licensing process and continues to closely monitor and audit transactions.”

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.