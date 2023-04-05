Driving school owner pleads guilty in license bribery scheme at Brockton RMV

The owner of a driving school pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to charges that he bribed a road test examiner to issue driver’s licenses to people who did not take or pass road tests at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Brockton, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Estevao Semedo, 61, of Brockton, was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, prosecutors said in a statement. He was charged on March 2, the statement said.

The name of the driving school was not disclosed.