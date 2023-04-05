Former Dedham veteran’s agent/parking clerk admits to stealing from agency

“The total theft of roughly $7,000 was substantial, but the breach of trust is hard to quantify,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement issued Wednesday. “The Commonwealth asked that he be sentenced to two years in the house of corrections, followed by two years of probation during which time he would make restitution.”

William J. Aitken pleaded guilty last month to 12 counts ranging from larceny, forgery, passing a false check and improper compensation by a municipal employee, court records show.

A former veterans officer and parking clerk in Dedham will serve one year of house arrest after admitting to stealing an estimated $7,000 meant to pay parking tickets and donations intended for veterans and their widows, Norfolk County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins instead sentenced Aitken on March 24 to one year of house arrest with a GPS monitor, followed by two years probation, records show. Aitken must also pay $2,000 restitution and perform 80 hours of community service.

The thefts occurred between late 2018 until Aitken’s termination in early November 2019, records show.

Aitken stole a $2,000 check donated to veterans, as well as gift cards intended as holiday gifts for veterans and their widows. He also solicited money from veterans groups and spent the money on himself, according to court documents.

Aitken also stole cash payments made by the public to satisfy parking violations, made unauthorized purchases for gas and food using a municipal credit card, and put in for mileage reimbursement after buying gas with that town card, Morrissey said.

Aitken also falsely claimed to be facing foreclosure to induce an employee under his supervision to loan him $2,000 — which he instead used for personal travel, Morrissey said.

“Dedham town officials were very helpful in compiling the necessary information to advance this prosecution, and Dedham Police detectives put a great deal of effort into helping build this case,” Morrissey said. “It is my understanding that Dedham officials also undertook a review of the controls and supervision of the Veterans Services Officer position. We don’t expect to see this kind of problem reoccur.”

