Former Keolis official charged in plot to defraud commuter rail operator of $8 million

Beverly resident John P. Pigsley, 58, Keolis’s former assistant chief engineer for facilities, and John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location, N.H., were both indicted in connection with the case in US District Court in Boston, records show.

A former Keolis official and another man were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to an alleged scheme to defraud the commuter rail operator of more than $8 million, according to legal filings and US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Rollins said in a statement that the millions allegedly stolen as part of the scheme “could have been used to ensure significantly safer, faster and more reliable transportation for riders. Instead, these men lined their pockets for their own selfish gain. It is my hope that this prosecution holds these alleged criminals accountable.”

Federal prosecutors said Pigsley served in his post from 2014 to 2021, tasked with maintaining commuter rail facilities and their engineering operations, as well as ordering and approving electrical supply orders from outside vendors for Keolis.

Pigsley also operated a separate construction company called Pigman Group, Rollins’s office said, and Rafferty was general manager of LJ Electric, Inc., a Keolis vendor.

Between July 2014 and November 2021, Rollins’s office said, Rafferty allegedly bought vehicles, construction equipment, and other items for Pigsley, Pigman Group, and others, and Pigsley allegedly told Rafferty to get reimbursed by submitting phony LJ Electric invoices to Keolis.

“The fraudulent LJ Electric invoices included a percentage profit that Rafferty allegedly kept for himself,” said Rollins’s office in the statement, adding that the alleged invoice scheme defrauded Keolis of over $4 million.

In addition, the statement said, Pigsley allegedly directed Keolis to buy copper wire, which he then allegedly stole from his employer and sold to scrap metal yards, keeping the proceeds for himself.

“According to the charging documents, Pigsley obtained more than $4.5 million in cash by stealing and scrapping the copper wire,” the statement said.

He also allegedly filed a false tax return in 2016 and deposited nearly $2 million in cash in his bank accounts between 2014 and 2021, structuring some deposits in a manner designed to evade reporting requirements at banks, according to the statement.

Pigsley was slated to make an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Boston on five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of tax evasion, one count of filing a false tax return and four counts of structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements, officials said.

Rafferty, Rollins’s office said, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at a later date.

“There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the MBTA,” Rollins said in the statement. “Over the last few years, T ridership has had to endure its fair share of both acute and chronic issues. Today, unfortunately, we add fraud to that list. The criminal conduct alleged here specifically involves the Commuter Rail – the entity Keolis operates for the T – and two men who lied to, cheated and stole from Keolis.”

Rollins’s words were echoed in the statement by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division.

“Their alleged actions demonstrate both a disdain for the rule of law, and a clear-cut case of greed,” Bonavolonta said. “Today’s arrests should be a warning to others that the FBI and our partners are committed to investigating and bringing to justice anyone who abuses their positions of trust to fraudulently siphon off public funds.”

Keolis said in a separate statement that the company is aware of the case and takes all allegations of fraud and misuse of funds seriously.

“In late 2021, our enhanced financial controls and project management oversight identified project anomalies linked with the practices of an employee,” Keolis said. “We took immediate action to investigate and ultimately suspended and then terminated the employee. We also cooperated with the authorities throughout their investigation. Our priority was to ensure that our partners at the MBTA were not harmed in any way, and we reimbursed them for any related goods and services. We remain committed to transparency with the MBTA and to delivering our contract safely, reliably and with integrity. We have and will continue to take measures to prevent, detect and report fraudulent activity.”

