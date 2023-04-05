Former top officials at Mass. company charged with knowingly selling defective lead testing machines used by ‘tens of thousands of children’

Amy Winslow, 51, of Needham; Reba Daoust, 66, of Amesbury; and Hossein Maleknia, 64, of Bonita Springs, Fla., are accused of knowing the machines — then marketed under the names of LeadCare Ultra, LeadCare II, and LeadCare Plus — had a manufacturing flaw that generated false negatives that left caregivers wrongly believing children were safe, according to the office of US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins.

The former president and two former top officials of Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. are now facing federal charges for knowingly selling defective lead testing machines between 2013 and 2016 that generated inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children whose caregivers worried they faced lifelong health issues due to lead exposure, authorities said.

“We allege that these defendants deceived customers and the FDA about the reliability of medical tests that detected lead levels. By doing so, we assert that they endangered the health and lives of incredibly vulnerable victims,” Rollins said in a statement on Wednesday. “According to the CDC, there is no safe level of lead in the blood.”

Winslow, and Daoust, the former director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs, are scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston Wednesday afternoon. Maleknia, the former chief operating officer, is set to appear in a Florida federal courtroom, according to prosecutors.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud an agency of the United States and introduction of misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead, according to Rollins’ office.

The Globe reported in 2016 that Magellan, which was located in Billerica, had marketed itself as “the most trusted name in lead testing,” and gained some national media attention that year when it lent its devices to public health officials in Flint, Mich., during a widespread health crisis caused by a drinking water supply being delivered through lead piping.

“We’re trying to put more of these analyzers in the hands of doctors,” Winslow told the Globe in 2016. “They’re small and portable and easy to use. They take a test that used to have to be done in a lab and now it can be done in a doctor’s office. And instead of waiting days or weeks, you can get the results in three minutes.”

In a statement, Winslow’s attorney, William Trach, faulted federal law enforcement for accusing his client of committing crimes during her years leading the company. According to her LinkedIn profile, Winslow is now president of NanoImaging Services.

“We are extremely disappointed that the government chose to go forward with this misguided prosecution. Amy left Magellan amicably 5 years ago, and was a thoughtful, compassionate, and effective leader there through difficult times for the company,’’ Trach said in the statement. “She did not commit any crimes, and this prosecution, inexplicably initiated so many years after the events at issue, should never have been brought. We look forward to Amy having her day in court, and we are confident she will be vindicated.”

The three business executives are accused of discovering the flaw in 2013 but instead of correcting the error, started selling the devices to the general public. By 2017, devices sold by Magellan Diagnostics accounted for 50 percent of all lead testing conducted in the United States, prosecutors allege. The trio also allegedly conspired to prevent the Food and Drug Administration from learning about the problem for four years, prosecutors said.

The Boston office of the FBI, in the wake of the arrests of the former executives, has launched a national campaign to locate victims who used the devices between June 2013 and December 2017. According to the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control considered lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter the “threshold of concern,” while Magellan’s LeadCare device inaccurately reported a blood lead level below that level. The CDC and the FDA ordered the devices recalled in 2017, and the CDC recommended children under 6 and pregnant women who used the devices get retested, according to the FBI.

“We believe these executives knew about this malfunction for years, but failed to come clean to their customers and the FDA about it in order to boost their company’s bottom line,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said in a statement Wednesday. “The last thing sick children and their parents should have to worry about is whether diagnostic tests and devices live up to their manufacturer’s claims.”

According to prosecutors, customers notified the company of the flaws shortly after they went on the market. Instead of making changes to correct the error, prosecutors allege, the company provided “false and misleading statements,” claiming they had fixed the problem, and that they had not seen any issues during clinical trials. “In fact, they had known about the malfunction for over a year, including before the product release,” Rollins’ office said in the statement.

According to federal prosecutors, Winslow, Daoust, and Malkenia continued to hide the flaws in order to maintain the company’s profitability while it was being acquired for $66 million in March 2016 by Meridian Biosciences, which continues to operate the company under the Magellan name. Prosecutors alleged Winslow got a $2 million bonus for the sale and Maleknia collected a $448,000 bonus.

“It is alleged that Winslow told a Magellan employee to stop studying the malfunction in LeadCare II devices because Magellan needed to maintain ‘plausible deniability,’ ” federal prosecutors allege. The FDA was finally notified of the flaws in 2017 after the sale, but Winslow allegedly sent a “false timeline” to the FDA that did not include internal test results from 2013, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Winslow told the Globe the sale connected two companies focused on “highly accurate tests for rapid diagnostics.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.