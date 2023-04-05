‘Free Staters’ by any other name?

What struck me most about Sorens’ 14 tweets wasn’t their earnest and contemplative tone. Having just interviewed him, I recognized that voice. Despite his ties to a political movement with a fiery reputation, Sorens speaks circumspectly, like an academic trying to minimize the risk that his words will be misconstrued.

If you don’t spend much time on Twitter, then you likely missed a particularly pensive thread from Jason Sorens, the father of the Free State Project.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

The thing that really caught my attention was what Sorens had to say about the future of the movement and the well-known name by which its adherents are known.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s a perception,” he wrote, “that ‘Free Staters’ aren’t just libertarians of some flavor, but an especially ‘ultra-extreme’ kind of libertarian. And that’s just not true.”

Sorens said the FSP is a “big-tent movement” that’s been part of mainstream New Hampshire politics from the start, when then-Governor Craig Benson rolled out the red carpet for freedom-minded newcomers who sought to make their mark on the Granite State. But public perception has shifted, perhaps due to the media’s emphasis on controversy, he said.

“I am coming around to the idea,” Sorens wrote, “that we should get rid of the term ‘Free Stater.’ It misleads far more than it clarifies.”

Sorens wrote his thread late last week after losing his race for a seat on the Amherst Planning Board. He thanked his supporters and bemoaned the fact that some voters viewed him with extra skepticism.

Advertisement

“On election day, several voters came up and told me they would have considered voting for me if not for the FSP, and I occasionally heard similar sentiments when going door to door,” he noted.

While it’s true that some in Amherst rejected Sorens based on their general distrust of Free Staters, there’s more to the story. This wasn’t just about Sorens’ candidacy. It was also about a broader debate over land use and NIMBY-ism. Check out my story, just published this morning, on why Sorens sees “good news” despite his loss.

The big picture

Representative Charlie St. Claire, a Democrat from Laconia, checks his cellphone before session begins March 22, 2023, at the State House in Concord. Cheryl Senter/Cheryl Senter for the Boston Globe

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.