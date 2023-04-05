‘He is very, very generous’: Tom Hanks gifts Arlington store a typewriter from his vast collection

Furrier gingerly opened the box. Inside, a golf towel covered a vintage green Olympia SM-4 typewriter. Scrawled across the top of the machine was an autograph: Tom Hanks.

“I’m thinking, I’m not expecting anyone to send me a repair from California,” Furrier, 67, said. “And so I started to open it.”

When Tom Furrier received a large, bulky package Tuesday afternoon, he knew it was a typewriter. But Furrier, the owner of Cambridge Typewriter in Arlington, had no idea why it had been shipped from Santa Monica.

“The second I saw Tom Hanks, I thought, ‘Oh my god, he sent me a typewriter,” Furrier said.

Advertisement

Tucked in the package was a typed note from the actor, explaining the gift.

“On one hand, you are taking [it] off my shelves and out in the greater world,” Hanks wrote. “One the other other hand, you are giving me more space and less clutter. On the third (?) hand, you just may be giving this miracle of a machine a fuller, newer life of use.”

Furrier had heard of Hanks sending typewriters to local stores like his, but never imagined one would come his way, he said.

Hanks, a typewriter enthusiast, has a history of gifting the machines from his personal collection. At one point, he owned hundreds, he told the New York Times. Now, in an effort to curb his collection, he sends them to friends, co-stars, and even strangers. In 2017, Hanks sent a typewriter to a Wellesley family who wrote to him. In 2020, he shipped one to an 8-year-old boy in Australia who was being bullied. Last year, he mailed one to a school in Colorado that uses typewriters in its middle school curriculum. And the list goes on.

Advertisement

Hanks even travels with two typewriters, he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show (“I use them like cuff links,” he quipped).

“He is very, very generous with the typewriter community,” Furrier said. “He supports local typewriter shops that are still left around the country. A lot of people know Tom Hanks just as much for his typewriter advocacy as his acting.”

The typewriter donated by Hanks, which dates back to the 60s, is in fair condition but needs some minor repairs, Furrier said.

“I’m gonna recondition it, and I’m gonna keep it for a little bit just because it’s such a cool thing to get,” Furrier said. “Whether I sell it to a customer or I give it to a charity auction, I haven’t decided yet, but it will be passed along.”

He also hopes to refurbish its case.

“I’m thinking of sanding it nice, and having somebody paint the case,” Furrier said. “Maybe commission a local artist to come up with some Tom Hanks themed thing to paint it cool.”

Furrier posted about the gift on Cambridge Typewriter’s Instagram, which quickly garnered attention. People have already asked if it’s for sale, he said.

Normally, a vintage Olympia typewriter dating back to the 60s may sell for a few hundred dollars. With Hanks’ autograph, it could be worth thousands, Furrier said.

Typewriters are “brilliant combinations of art and engineering. But art, engineering, and purpose,” Hanks told the Times. “Every machine is as individual as a set of fingerprints. So, every time you type something on a typewriter, it is a one-of-a-kind work of art.”

Advertisement

Furrier shares Hanks’ admiration for the antiquated machines. He’s worked at Cambridge Typewriter for 43 years.

“Just as far as typewriters go, I just think it’s a really neat thing that people are discovering the value, and they’re becoming relevant again,” Furrier said. “People see the value in it, as opposed to doing something digitally, the tactile experience is just more rewarding. I’m honored that [Hanks] thought of us.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.