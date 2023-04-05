Jogger attacked by runaway cow in Maine; animal’s owner could face charges

“She was lifted off the ground by the animal’s horns but was able to escape into the nearby tree line,” police said.

Farmington police responded to the 911 call last Friday at 3 p.m. after the male bovine charged at the 43-year-old jogger as she prepared for a run along the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington, police said in a statement .

A jogger was injured by a runaway cow in Maine last Friday, police said.

The woman suffered a small laceration that later required stitches, police said.

The cow’s owner was contacted and arrived to secure the fugitive bovine, along with a large pig, police said.

Police said the owner of the cow could face charges, and the town’s animal control officer “will continue to monitor the situation along with the cow’s owner.”

The cow’s owner has not been identified publicly.

“The identity of the owner is presently withheld pending possible charges as the case is presented to the district attorney’s office for review,” police said.









