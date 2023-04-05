Judge rules that two competing lawsuits involving former MIT professor David Sabatini and a female scientist can move forward

Sabatini ran a busy research lab at the MIT-affiliated Whitehead Institute for 24 years, but his work there abruptly ended in 2021, after a Whitehead investigation found that he had violated the institute’s personnel policies. It found, among other things, that he had a secret sexual relationship with Kristin Knouse, a Whitehead fellow whom he had previously taught at MIT, and alleged that Sabatini’s lab showed elements of a toxic atmosphere. Sabatini has repeatedly disputed the investigation’s findings.

A state judge has ruled that two competing lawsuits involving former MIT biology professor David Sabatini and a female scientist with whom he had a relationship can move forward, though the judge dismissed some of the claims.

Advertisement

The Boston Globe Spotlight Team published an extensive two-part investigation into the case in January.

After resigning from the Whitehead amid the controversy, Sabatini filed suit against Knouse, Whitehead, and the institute’s director, Ruth Lehmann, in October 2021, alleging defamation among other claims. Knouse later filed a countersuit against Sabatini, accusing him, among other allegations, of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Helene Kazanjian heard oral arguments in December on a complicated slate of crisscrossing motions filed by each of the parties -- Sabatini, Knouse, and Whitehead -- to dismiss all or parts of the claims against them.

In a 29-page ruling dated March 30, the judge threw out some of Sabatini’s and Knouse’s allegations contained in the litigation, while leaving enough of the suit and countersuit intact for the case to move forward.

All three parties remain involved in the litigation, though Whitehead’s and Lehmann’s role in the case shrunk as the judge dismissed some of Sabatini’s serious allegations against the research institute. Lehmann, in a note to Whitehead faculty, which she also shared through a spokesperson with the Globe, reported that Sabatini’s “claims of defamation and tortious interference against Whitehead and me as well as the claim of breach of contract against only Whitehead were dismissed.”

Advertisement

“Like so many of my colleagues, I remain steadfast in my commitment to providing an inclusive, supportive environment in which the training and research of our community can flourish,” Lehmann wrote to faculty.

In a statement issued Wednesday through his lawyer, Edward Foye, Sabatini said, “The Superior Court’s recent decision on the various motions before it confirmed that, despite the efforts of the defendants to delay and dismiss my case, my claims against Dr. Knouse can proceed, and the critical employment-based discrimination claims against the Whitehead Institute can also proceed. I look forward to finally starting the discovery process and to vindicating my reputation through the legal system.”

Lawyers for Knouse, Nancy Gertner and Ellen Zucker, said in a joint statement, “We are heartened by the court’s dismissal of certain claims brought against Kristin Knouse and by the court’s wholesale denial of Sabatini’s efforts to scuttle Knouse’s claims against him.”

Knouse’s lawyers said they still contend Sabatini’s case against Knouse should be dismissed, and are appealing the decision. “If women who are sexually harassed are sued for daring to report it, the result is clear: there will be no reporting. Sexual harassment will become again — as it was for generations — something women will be forced to endure in silence,” they said.

Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bostonglobemark.