Judge should avoid issuing gag order on Trump in criminal case, legal experts say

“The defense would also argue that Trump is entitled to counteract what he perceives as leaks from the Prosecution,” Geragos added via email.

“A gag order against the declared [front] runner in a presidential contest would run headlong into First Amendment protections of political speech,” said Mark J. Geragos, a prominent defense lawyer whose clients have included former Congressman Gary Condit and Roger Clinton, brother of former president Bill Clinton.

It makes sense for the New York City judge presiding over former president Donald J. Trump’s indictment to refrain from issuing a gag order in the case, despite the Republican’s track record of publicly denigrating authorities working on that criminal matter and other probes, legal specialists said Wednesday.

Trump, a declared candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in state court in Manhattan to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, related to hush money payments allegedly made to a porn star to keep their prior liaison out of the press during the 2016 election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly denied having a sexual encounter with the actress, Stormy Daniels.

At arraignment Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan said he wasn’t imposing a gag order but asked both sides to refrain from comments that could lead to civil unrest.

In coming to that decision, Merchan had to weigh competing interests in the unprecedented case against a former president seeking reelection, according to Daniel S. Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern and a former Legal Aid Society appellate attorney in New York City.

“For one thing, the defendant is a public figure who is running for the highest office in the land; there could be a significant First Amendment issue with limiting his speech on a matter of concern to the electorate,” Medwed said via email.

In addition, Medwed said, prosecutors could see an upside to letting Trump speak freely at this stage.

“I think it might be to the government’s advantage to let Trump talk,” Medwed said. “Anything he says could be introduced under the ‘party’s own words’ evidence rule, which holds that a defendant’s out of court statements are treated as ‘non-hearsay’ and can be admissible in court. Loose lips sink ships, and Trump is in choppy waters as it is.”

Yet Trump likely won’t have free reign to say whatever he pleases outside the confines of official court proceedings.

“Now the judge could change his mind if Trump violates the admonition against denigrating the parties—which seems virtually inevitable—but that could just prolong the case and create another legal issue,” Medwed said. “Delay is often the objective for criminal defendants, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump pushes the envelope as far as possible, in part for political reasons and in part to possibly trigger a gag order and generate another contestable issue. So, net-net, I think the Judge probably made the right call at this stage.”

At a defiant rally Trump held Tuesday evening at his sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, hours after receiving Merchan’s admonition in New York, the former president let it rip, calling Merchan “a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family.” Trump also singled out Merchan’s daughter, about whom Trump’s adult sons shared articles on social media.

Plus Trump blasted other ongoing investigations targeting him, especially the probe by Georgia prosecutors over Trump’s pressure on officials to overturn the 2020 election results there, and a separate federal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” said Trump, who prior to Tuesday’s arraignment had also posted a social media photo of him holding a baseball bat next to an image of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Martin G. Weinberg, a well-known criminal defense lawyer in Boston, said Tuesday via email that imposing a gag order would be “complicated by the unique intersection of politics, law, and precedent.”

Such orders, Weinberg said, are far more common in federal criminal proceedings than in New York state cases.

He said they must be “very narrowly tailored to avoid First Amendment violations for prior restraint, and gag orders must be enforceable by a court’s power to sanction any violations. That a criminal defendant is a leading contender for the Presidency understandably deters a state judge from issuing one at a first appearance: such an order would have the appearance of chilling a political candidates free speech and his ability to persuade future voters that the charges are political and not justifiable.”

Weinberg also cited Trump’s combative speech at Mar-a-lago Tuesday night in suggesting that things could change.

“Mr. Trump ... is now a defendant subject to court orders and given last night’s rhetoric if Mr. Trump were before a federal judge as he may soon be we could expect a strong but precise and narrow gag order that would prohibit inciting communications in the future which if violated would put Mr. Trump at risk of contempt or a revocation of bail,” Weinberg said.

Material from the Associated Press and Washington Post was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

