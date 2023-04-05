Mayor Smiley’s first big test comes today: addressing ATVs

As my colleagues Amanda Milkovits and Alexa Gagosz reported previously , every neighborhood in Providence has an ATV problem.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez are holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference to unveil a new strategy for addressing the popular, but illegal vehicles that draw complaints from residents across the city every year.

It’s getting warmer outside, which means WaterFire, beer gardens, and ATV riders terrorizing the city like the gangs in the “Police Academy” movies.

Still, it may be the first big test for the new mayor, who didn’t have to deal with a serious snowstorm in his first winter running the city and hasn’t yet had to deal with the pitfalls that tend to come with running Providence (tax increases, union clashes, a vengeful City Council, etc.).

But Smiley ran on a theme of improving quality of life for residents, and the ATVs are a bugaboo. Under former mayor Jorge Elorza, police officers frequently complained that there was very little they could do to stop ATV riders without having to worry about facing internal discipline.

Because this isn’t “Police Academy,” don’t expect Smiley to suddenly give officers free rein to shoot out the tires of ATV riders, but you can bet that he’s going to come across as distinctly more pro-law enforcement than his predecessor. The messaging around the ATV strategy will be important – and Smiley has already shown a strong grasp for understanding how bifurcated the media has become.

Every month he appears on Gene Valicenti’s radio show, and he has won praise from a more conservative audience by repeatedly praising the police and focusing on quality-of-life issues. He knows that progressives who didn’t support his campaign for mayor are unlikely to listen to those interviews, so he doesn’t have to worry about pushback from the left.

Today’s press conference will likely get broad attention from the media, so it will be interesting to see what kind of tone Smiley sets.

