MBTA bus collides with vehicle on Forest Hills Avenue in Jamaica Plain

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m., when the car allegedly made an “abrupt turn crossing into the bus’s lane of travel,” Sullivan said in an e-mail.

Six people were injured Wednesday when an MBTA bus traveling on Forest Hills Avenue collided with a car, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The bus then swerved to avoid further collisions, he said.

Four of the people injured were passengers on the bus. Two were passengers of the car, Sullivan said.

All suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

