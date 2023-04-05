Methuen, Mass. man sentenced for murder of N.H. man in 2020

A Methuen, Mass. man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole for the murder of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, of Manchester, N.H., in July of 2020, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Anderson Pereira, 43, was sentenced on multiple counts including first degree murder in the Hillsborough Country Superior Court, Northern District, Attorney General John Formella’s office said in a statement.

A jury found Pereira guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony theft for taking Charabaty’s vehicle, and two counts of falsifying physical evidence from removing the victim’s body and cellphone from his home, officials said.