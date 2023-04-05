Minute Man National Historic Park in Mass. to undergo $27.4 million facelift

“These repairs ensure that Minute Man National Historical Park will have the ability to continue sharing important historical stories about the causes and consequences of the American Revolution,” Park Superintendent Simone Monteleone said.

The funds for the project come from the Great American Outdoors Act, and will include the restoration of historical structures and landscape work, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Minute Man National Historic Park will undergo $27.4 million in repair work for “backlogged maintenance” throughout the next three years, officials said Tuesday.

Minute Man, the site of the opening battle of the Revolutionary War on April 19, 1775, stretches across Lexington, Lincoln, and Concord and features over a dozen historic structures commemorating the armed conflict, the NPS said. In 2022, the park received more than 960,000 visitors, the statement said.

Advertisement

The park will undergo two phases of restoration, officials said. The first will focus on refurbishing 16 historic structures, including interior repairs and upgrades to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, according to the NPS.

“When the work is complete, these buildings can continue their solemn watch over this hallowed landscape for years to come,” the statement said.

The second phase of the project will focus on the park’s outdoor landscape, officials said. The Battle Road Trail will be redeveloped to have more than six miles of newly accessible pedestrian trails and boardwalks, the statement said. Other work includes preserving stone walls, improving vistas and signage, and vegetation maintenance, the NPS said.

Visitors should expect “minor inconveniences” throughout 2023 and 2024 for construction in parking lots and trail areas near the buildings, officials said.

“The park will be ready to welcome visitors for the 250th Anniversary for the opening of the American Revolution in April 2025,” Monteleone said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.