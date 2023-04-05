Pawtucket’s Memorial Hospital is worth ‘negative $6 million,’ court filings show

The land-only value of the property is estimated to be about $4 million, but the cost to remediate asbestos and demolish obsolete buildings is estimated to be $10 million, according to a verified petition entered into Rhode Island Superior Court by the hospital’s former owner, Care New England, in September 2020. The court filings, which were obtained by the Globe, have never before been made public.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — While the state’s housing department looks to seize the former Memorial Hospital property on Brewster Street after redevelopment plans fell apart, court documents obtained by the Globe show the property is worth “negative $6 million.”

Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, who was the state’s commerce secretary at the time and is aware of the property’s condition, told the Globe that he believes the housing department could proceed in a condemnation of the property, which would allow the state to take the property from its owner through eminent domain or some other governmental function.

The property could then be redeveloped into “much-needed housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders, including for families experiencing homelessness,” said Housing Department spokesman Joseph Lindstrom.

But if the state does seize the property, it will be responsible for the remediation, maintenance and repair costs — which could amount to millions of dollars, according to court filings.

Sources with knowledge of the property, including a contractor hired to repair the damage from a broken sewer pipe, described to the Globe issues including extreme water damage, standing water, asbestos, black mold, and unidentified microbial growth in various parts of the former hospital building — some near the areas used as a shelter for homeless families. While the property’s issues date back to before it closed as a hospital in 2018, the problems have only gotten worse in recent years, they said.

Water damage from a sewer pipe leak at Memorial Hospital is pictured in an Oct. 14, 2022 report from a contractor, who described it as a "category 3" water loss, which means the water is contaminated with toxigenic, pathogenic, and other harmful materials. Families were living in a temporary homeless shelter in the same building at the time. John Vigniero

‘A significant capital investment’

In March and April 2020, just as the pandemic was declared, a task force formed by former governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration toured potential locations for field hospitals in case of a COVID-19 surge. The shuttered Memorial Hospital site was one of the locations being considered, but officials decided the building, which had been closed in 2018, would have required “investing time and money addressing structural issues in a facility that had been vacated,” state health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told the Globe. The state later opened field hospitals at the Rhode Island Convention Center and a vacant bank building in Cranston because they could be made “more quickly and easily functional at that time.”

Though the land on which the former Memorial Hospital buildings sit is owned by a trust that is administered by the R.I. Attorney General’s office, the buildings themselves were owned by Care New England, which sold them to Florida-based Lockwood Development Partners and its principal, Charles Everhardt, for $250,000 in January 2021. Lockwood and its nonprofit, Veterans Services USA, announced they intended to develop the property into housing and services for veterans.

Before selling the property to Lockwood, Care New England hired Burr Investments LLC to conduct an assessment of potential alternative uses for the former hospital. After analyzing the physical, demographic, and financial aspects of the buildings, the firm found there were “very few alternative uses to its site,” noting the condition of the buildings as a main factor.

“A significant capital investment would be required to redevelop the property, including substantial costly asbestos remediation and possible demolition of obsolete structures,” read court filings prepared by Care New England’s lawyers as part of an October 2020 doctrine of cy pres, which is used to protect charitable trusts when the donor’s intention for a charitable gift can no longer be fulfilled. The work needed was costly enough that it would “adversely impact the value of the property and any possible reuse scenarios,” read court filings.

A sign directing people to the emergency homeless shelter were still up on March 27, 2023. About 87 people were evacuated from the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, R.I. after a sprinkler leak on an upper floor in November 2022. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The documents detail the poor conditions of the property, and describe the restrictions and procedures Lockwood and Everhardt agreed to follow – some of which may have been violated when Rhode Island businessman Michael Mota, who claims to represent the property’s owners, told the state in November 2022 that he was facilitating a “voluntary foreclosure” of the property. The cy pres prevented Lockwood and Everhardt from transferring or selling the property until at least October 2023.

Mota is the CEO of VirtualCons, a mob-themed convention and entertainment company, and the president of Bayport International Holdings, a Florida-based company that he claimed was connected to Lockwood. Bayport is labeled “buyer beware” by the OTC Markets with additional labels about limited disclosure of financial information. A Globe investigation found that Mota is being chased for money in multiple states by creditors, investors, and vendors who did business with his various companies.

On social media, Mota has announced several plans to develop the 390,000-square-foot former Memorial Hospital property for a range of uses, including a temporary homeless shelter, co-working spaces, private offices, veterans’ housing, a restaurant, and luxury apartments. A large banner at the 111 Brewster St. site reads “Memorial + PLAY - WORK - EAT - LIVE.”

The attorney general’s office on March 31 filed a motion to intervene in the development of the property, and sources close to the attorney general’s office told the Globe the motion was an early step in investigating what is going on with the former hospital building.

Lindstrom, the spokesman for Housing, told the Globe on Monday night that the department has contracted attorneys who “are actively preparing for a potential condemnation and evaluating that option in the context of other legal actions related to the property.”

If the state opts to condemn and seize the property, which would force the current owner to transfer the title to the government, then the state would have to pay the owner “just compensation,” which is the market value of the property, which was appraised by the city for $7.8 million in 2021. It’s unclear whether Mota, Lockwood or others might benefit from such a payment.

On Wednesday, in a separate statement, Lindstrom said: “In concert with other government officials and specialists, additional due diligence regarding various sections of the facility will likely occur in order to determine, for example: best uses, feasibility, habitability, value, timeline, etc.”

Although he had no experience in developing property, Mota told the state housing department that he could fix problems caused by the water leak quickly, and would have the site working as an emergency homeless center again by Jan. 1. Text messages and emails obtained by the Globe show Mota pushing then-Housing Secretary Josh Saal and other state officials for public funding for the project.

But the problems with the building went back long before the November 2022 water leak — and some of the issues were there even while the state used the site as a shelter for homeless families.

‘We probably did 75 percent of what was needed.’

In October 2022, the property owner contacted John Vigniero of 1-800 Water Damage about a broken sewer pipe in the basement of the building that was being used as a temporary shelter for homeless families. The damage was in a main room, between an elevator and the stairways, and the odor was so strong that the people living there covered their faces as they passed by, Vigniero told the Globe.

The damage was a “category 3,” Vigniero said, meaning highly contaminated water had soaked into the drywall, ceiling, and floors, creating a serious health hazard. Air from the area where the sewage had leaked was being circulated throughout the building, he told the Globe, and the sewage appeared to have been leaking for months.

“They had worms in the water on the ground, these microbials,” he told the Globe. “But [the owners] didn’t know what it was. They thought it was a regular water line, but we discovered it to be a sewage pipe.”

The Oct. 14, 2022 estimate for the repairs was about $8,500; the bill went to David Mosey, a contractor for Veteran Services USA and Everhardt, the co-founder of Veteran Services USA and principal of Lockwood, which owned the building.

Everything that sewage has touched should be removed, Vigniero said. “It’s super unhealthy if it doesn’t get clean.”

However, he said, the owners “didn’t want to do everything that’s needed.”

Instead, Vigniero said the owner ordered him to extract the water, expose the pipe so a plumber could fix it, and remove moldy drywall. Vigniero told the Globe it was not enough. “The building is so big. In that area, we took care of what needed to be done, but we probably did 75 percent of what was needed.”

The families remained in the building while the sewer pipe problem was addressed, and were evacuated only after an unrelated sprinkler leak on an upper floor about a month later.

Mosey, an affordable housing development consultant based in New York City, told the Globe Tuesday night he stopped consulting for Veteran Services USA in October 2022. He said any decisions regarding what to do with the former Memorial Hospital building — including the matter of the sewage leak — was always “up to the owner.”

“When it was clear that my client was not going to pursue affordable housing, there was no longer any need for my services,” Mosey told the Globe in an email.

An open dumpster on the site at the former Memorial Hospital property in Pawtucket, R.I., on Monday, April 3, 2023. Pieces of floor tile are spilling out onto the parking lot in front of the building. Alexa Gagosz

Four months after the sprinkler leak, on April 3, open dumpsters with construction debris spilling out were clearly visible from the street, and trash was strewn throughout the empty parking lots. A large pool of liquid on the floor of one of the main areas could be seen through exterior windows, and walls and ceilings were partially torn apart. Some of the fourth-floor windows have been removed and are now covered with plywood or a detached door.

Lockwood owes more than $200,000 in property taxes to the city of Pawtucket. Several liens representing thousands in unpaid construction costs have piled up against the property. City officials told the Globe that they haven’t heard from Lockwood representatives in months.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.