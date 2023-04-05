Providence creates ATV squad to crack down on illegal vehicles

Smiley and Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez said they have created a special community response team within the department that will include four officers and a sergeant who will devote all of their time on the job to investigating illegal activity related to the vehicles.

PROVIDENCE — From undercover stings to a new anonymous tip line, Providence police will crack down on the use of illegal all-terrain vehicles as the weather gets warmer, Mayor Brett Smiley said on Wednesday.

The ATV squad plans to focus on targeting individuals who store ATVs, ride them, or sell them. Smiley said police will also continue monitoring gas stations that allow riders to fuel up and immediately drive back onto the streets.

“My messages to the riders is, it’s a new day in Providence, and what might have been tolerated in the past is no longer being tolerated,” Smiley said.

The ATV squad will be led by Sergeant Sean Lafferty, who will report up to Lieutenant Matthew Jennette, according to Patricia Socarras, a spokeswoman for the mayor.

Providence residents from every neighborhood in the city have submitted thousands of complaints about an uptick in ATV use over the last five years, and the City Council has ordinances and resolutions seeking to curb their use. City leaders have managed to destroy dozens of ATVs that they have confiscated, but police have found it difficult to apprehend riders.

Perez said he’s confident that having a dedicated team in place and a proactive strategy will allow the department to prevent the influx of riders that the city sees each summer.

“Every Providence Police officer knows the real dangers and impacts the use of illegal ATVs and motorcycles has hand in our neighborhoods,” Perez said. “Beginning today, the officers of the Providence Police Department will be working with the community, stakeholders, and surrounding cities to investigate and fully pursue all illegal activity associated with the operation and storage of these vehicles now through the summer months.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.