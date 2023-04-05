Read the indictment of trio charged with knowingly selling defective lead testing machines

Three former top officials at a Massachusetts company have been charged in connection with the sale of lead testing machines that they allegedly knew were defective. The sales of Magellan Diagnostics devices, between 2013 and 2016, generated inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children nationwide, authorities said.

Amy Winslow, Magellan’s former CEO; Reba Daoust, the former director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs; and Hossein Maleknia, the former chief operating officer, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud an agency of the United States, and introduction of misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead, according to the office of US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins.