Resident rescued from 2-alarm Quincy house fire

One person was rescued from a house fire in Quincy early Wednesday morning, officials said.
The fire at 11 Willet St. was reported at 1:45 a.m. and the two-family home is “likely a total loss,” Deputy Chief Joseph Barron Jr. said in a phone interview.
“One resident was rescued from the first floor unit,” Barron said. “The second floor unit was vacant.”
There were “a couple minor injuries” suffered by firefighters at the scene, “but everyone remained on duty,” Barron said.
The cause of the 2-alarm fire remains under investigation, he said.
