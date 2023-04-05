Democrats put abortion on the ballot in Wisconsin and won. They hope to do it again

Kepner said his wife had three miscarriages that required dilation and curettage, a procedure to treat pregnancy loss that is also used in abortions, and he worried the ban could make it harder for people to access those treatments in the future. He voted for Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal county judge who made abortion the central issue of her campaign.

WAUNAUKEE, Wis. — When Dave Kepner cast his early vote in the pivotal Supreme Court race here late last week, there was one issue that loomed above all others: abortion rights, which disappeared in Wisconsin when Roe v. Wade fell last summer and the state’s 1849 abortion ban went back into effect.

“I’m voting for my daughter,” said Kepner, a 36-year-old agronomist who said he used to consider himself conservative. “It’s scary to revert back to an 1849 law.”

Protasiewicz cruised to a roughly 11-point win over a conservative opponent on Tuesday, marking a smashing victory for Wisconsin Democrats in a state where margins for statewide candidates are usually much tighter. With ideological control of the court on the line, her strategy of being explicit about her support for abortion rights — a departure from the staid nonpartisan nature of judicial races of yore — appealed to voters such as Kepner, who hope she will be part of a majority willing to throw out the old ban.

The win, secured by heavy turnout in the state’s liberal cities and a strong showing in its divided suburbs, offers new evidence of how deeply the United States Supreme Court reshaped politics when it kicked decisions about abortion back to the states.

“It shows that abortion is very much a motivating issue for Democrats in a state where this is an unsettled question,” said Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor of the Cook Political Report, who emphasized the impact on local and state races. “The more Democrats can force Republicans into playing defense on this, I think the better.”

Democrats are eager to apply the lessons of Wisconsin to swing states in 2024 and beyond, and they will have several opportunities coming up. Abortion will likely play a major role in next year’s governor’s race in North Carolina, where abortions are legal before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The recent decision by a state house Democrat to change parties will give Republicans the supermajority they need to sustain a veto on any new abortion restrictions from term-limited Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

North Carolina Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who frequently touts his support for abortion rights, has already announced a campaign for governor; the antiabortion Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a Republican, is expected to do so soon. In Ohio, abortion rights proponents are launching an effort to circumvent the state’s Republican leadership and put a constitutional amendment protecting reproductive rights on the November ballot.

It could also be a key issue in the Republican presidential primary. Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner, nominated three of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe. More recently, however, he blamed Republicans’ handling of the issue for underperformance in the midterms and has been quiet about abortion on the campaign trail. The Republican base is deeply opposed to abortion, and some Republican primary candidates such as former vice president Mike Pence are hoping to capture those voters by making their opposition clear. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has indicated he supports the six-week abortion ban that recently passed the Florida Senate. Those positions, however, could make it difficult for them to build support in the general election, since a majority of the broader electorate supports legalized abortion in all or most cases, according to multiple polls.

“The truly unfortunate thing in terms of policy is that Republicans have not learned any lessons here. They do not seem to be moving towards where voters are,” said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications for Emily’s List, a group that supports abortion rights and one that made its first-ever endorsement in a judicial race this year, for Protasiewicz. “As they continue to do that, you know, we will continue to remind voters of what’s at stake.”

The 1849 abortion ban, which Democrats here are quick to point out was passed before women had the right to vote, contains exceptions only for the life of the mother. Republicans who control the Legislature have tried to muster support to add exceptions for circumstances such as rape or incest, but failed to do so.

That raised the stakes for a race that could determine another monumental issue hanging over the Wisconsin court: deeply gerrymandered legislative districts that Democrats intend to challenge, which could substantially alter the political balance of power in the state.

“If this was even a raging fire, all the Dobbs decision did was pour gasoline on top of it, so now it’s an inferno,” said Joe Zepecki, a Democratic consultant in the state.

With a majority of Wisconsin residents opposed to overturning Roe, according to polls, and following statewide victories for Democrats as the issue loomed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as Wisconsin, during the midterms, Democrats set out to make it a key focus of the race.

“Wisconsin’s abortion ban is astonishingly unpopular, but would be rubber-stamped by a conservative majority here,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, in an interview last week.

Protasiewicz ‘s first two campaign ads, released in January, both emphasized her support for women to decide for themselves about abortion.

“I think women should have a right to choose,” Protasiewicz said in the last full week of the race in Milwaukee, emphasizing the effects of the abortion ban more broadly on health care. “It’s a much larger issue than I think most people think about at first glance.”

Protasiewicz drew enormous fund-raising hauls from Democrats and liberal groups. The conservative in the race, former Supreme Court justice Dan Kelly, was more circumspect about his views, telling supporters at campaign stops that impartial judges should not weigh in on political matters. But Protasiewicz frequently pointed out that he was endorsed by antiabortion groups.

The Women Speak Out PAC, an antiabortion group aligned with the Susan B. Anthony List that spent heavily on the race, according to the Guardian, called the results of the Wisconsin election “disappointing” and accused Democrats of wanting to impose “court-ordered abortion on demand without limit.”

The group also seemed to suggest Kelly should have been more clear about his views on abortion.

“The issue of abortion is not going away — but Republican candidates who ignore the issue will if they don’t speak directly to Americans with clarity and drive a contrast. Allowing their Democratic opponents and the radical pro-abortion lobby to control the narrative will never win them elections,” the statement said.

Running on abortion did not work for Democrats everywhere. In the Milwaukee suburbs, Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin lost a squeaker of a state Senate election to state Representative Dan Knodl. Knodl’s victory will give Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the Senate. But the tight margin — 1,300 votes at last count — in a district that Republicans have held for decades exceeded expectations.

“To be . . . at the mercy of a GOP supermajority that is going to instead rely on an 1849 criminal abortion ban couldn’t be more illustrative of how we are not being fairly represented,” she said last week.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.