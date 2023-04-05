Maine attorney general addresses relationship with staffer

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has been in a relationship with a worker whom he supervised for months, and he said his delay in disclosing it was an “error in judgment.”

Frey issued a statement late Tuesday in which he said Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub will supervise the worker moving forward “as this personal relationship continues."

“This is to ensure that we have appropriate boundaries between us. I should have done this once we realized we had feelings for one another. It was an error in judgment and for that I am sorry,” he said.