Post-arraignment, Trump finds voice and adoration intact

But as soon as the former president returned home, to his namesake ballroom filled with his adoring fans, he was a rock star again, and he snapped back to his usual combative posture, lashing out at the prosecutor and judge in personal terms, despite the latter’s admonition Tuesday to watch his words.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump spent much of Tuesday in an unfamiliar position, at the mercy of others: whisked around Manhattan by the Secret Service; getting fingerprinted in the custody of the district attorney; sitting still and quietly before a judge. He was the center of attention, but not the master of ceremonies, almost entirely silent beyond uttering ‘’not guilty’' in court and blasting out all-caps posts on his social media site.

Advertisement

In contrast to the scowl Trump wore all day, his seething speech was delivered to an ebullient crowd, packed with the ‘’Front Row Joes’' who frequent every rally, a group of bikers wearing ‘’Born to Ride for Donald J. Trump’' leather vests, longtime adviser Roger Stone, and a handful of loyal lawmakers, such as Representatives Matthew M. Rosendale of Montana and Ronny Jackson of Texas. Other prominent Republicans, such as senators and national committee members, passed on the invitation, billed as a ‘’memorable and historic evening!’’

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

‘’It’s weird to see all these people celebrating,’’ said Caroline Wren, a pro-Trump fund-raiser who attended with Kari Lake, the unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate and election denier who received chants of ‘’Kari Won!’’ ‘’Who has a baby shower, we need to have an arraignment party.’’

The split-screen highlighted the two worlds Trump is spanning as he makes a third straight bid for the presidency: one in which he is a defiant political hero and early polling leader for the 2024 Republican nomination, and another in which he is in increasing legal peril.

Advertisement

Hours after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to alleged payments intended to silence an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential run, his event here Tuesday night was set up like a wedding, with a center aisle down which Trump was preceded by Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle; daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband; Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida and his wife; Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; and Eric Trump and wife, Lara.

MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell entered to cheers during the theme from ‘’Phantom of the Opera.’’ Some campaign advisers who’d traveled with Trump to New York walked in to David Bowie’s ‘’Rebel Rebel.’’

Trump’s wife, Melania, whose wedding was the ballroom’s inaugural event in 2005, did not appear on Tuesday.

Lake, speaking from the Mar-a-Lago ballroom to the Right Side Broadcasting Network, said Trump’s spirits were lifted by the crowds who came out to see him, and he raised his fist upon returning to the club, repeating the gesture he made earlier while leaving Trump Tower for court in New York. Trump traveled with a large coterie of aides, some of whom tried to cheer him up by showing him tweets, statements, and interviews criticizing the indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He did not bring reporters on the plane, as he has to recent campaign stops, and he did not approach the cameras to make a statement while heading in or out of court. One of his lawyers, Todd Blanche, characterized him as ‘’absolutely frustrated and upset and believes there is a grave injustice happening with him being in this courtroom today.’’

Advertisement

Blanche gave the description by way of explanation for Trump’s recent inflammatory statements about Bragg and the judge, Juan M. Merchan. During the arraignment, Merchan said he appreciated the importance of Trump’s freedom of speech, especially while running for president, but disagreed that his language was merely expressing frustration. The prosecution referenced a social media post by Trump that showed a photo of him holding a baseball bat next to an image of Bragg. Merchan asked Trump to ‘’please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest’' or engaging in rhetoric that will ‘’jeopardize the rule of law.’’

But when he spoke Tuesday night, Trump did not back off his attacks, calling Merchan ‘’a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family.’’ Trump also singled out Merchan’s daughter, about whom Trump’s adult sons shared articles on social media.

Trump also lit into the other ongoing investigations hounding him, especially the probe by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., over Trump’s pressure on officials to overturn the 2020 election results there, and the federal investigation into his handling of classified documents overseen by special counsel Jack Smith. The crowd booed at the mention of Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has a civil case against Trump’s business. Many of his advisers continue to view the New York case as the weakest one.

Advertisement

‘’I never thought anything like this could happen in America. Never thought it could happen,’’ Trump said in a speech that mostly repeated his standard stump material, with many false or exaggerated claims. ‘’The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.’’

After the speech, Trump had a late dinner and then stayed up until about 2 a.m. DJing for a small group of aides and guests. He woke up around 6 a.m. and started calling associates to ask about the coverage, according to a Trump campaign official.