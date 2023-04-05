Trump’s legal drama could soon continue in Georgia

Willis, a Democrat, has not spoken publicly about Trump’s criminal indictment in New York, and a spokesman declined to comment. But close observers of Willis believe the New York case is unlikely to change the legal trajectory of her more than two-year investigation into alleged election interference in Georgia, a case that has already drawn intense public scrutiny and political attacks from Trump.

His legal peril is far from over. Among those closely watching the proceedings were state and local officials in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is expected to announce in coming weeks whether she will file charges in connection to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Donald Trump’s appearance in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday marked a historic moment in American history — the first time a former or sitting president has been indicted on criminal charges.

Many legal experts believe the case in Georgia is more perilous to Trump. However she decides to proceed, Willis will have to sell her case not only to Atlanta-area voters but to the broader American public at a volatile moment when public sentiment about a potential Trump prosecution could be shaped by the Manhattan legal proceedings.

‘’Certainly, she will have political considerations to make. All prosecutors do,’’ said Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor who has closely monitored the Fulton County investigation. ‘’But I think (Willis) probably sees it the way that I think many other people do, which is her case is more important than New York. It has more social meaning and is important for the preservation of democracy in a way that the New York case does not have that same kind of underlying theme.’’

In New York, Trump is facing criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a hush money payment he reportedly made through an intermediary to an adult-film actress who threatened to go public about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

In Georgia, the investigation is far more sprawling, involving principals that include not only Trump and some of his closest advisers but a litany of prominent Republicans -- former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina, and several top Georgia officials, including Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who were the targets of Trump’s lobbying to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

Trump, who continues to maintain the 2020 election in Georgia was ‘’stolen,’’ has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has attacked Willis, who is Black, as the ‘’racist D.A. from Atlanta’' and repeatedly described her investigation as a ‘’political witch hunt.’’

‘’In the wings, they’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney from Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call,’’ Trump told supporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night in his first public remarks since his New York arraignment.

Echoing a legal argument his lawyers made recently in the Fulton County case, Trump added, ‘’This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately.’’

Mindful of the legal stakes of a case involving a former president, prosecutors have been reviewing a large volume of evidence, including the audio of at least three phone calls Trump made to Georgia officials, as well as e-mails, text messages, and other documents obtained by a special-purpose grand jury that was seated last year to investigate the matter.

Seventy-five witnesses appeared before the grand jury over roughly eight months, including Giuliani, Graham, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and other top Trump allies. Transcripts of that testimony could be made public as part of any potential charging decision.

The special grand jury was dissolved in January after issuing a final report on its findings. That report remains mostly sealed to protect the rights of ‘’potential future defendants,’’ according to Fulton County District Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the panel.

But Emily Kohrs, the panel’s forewoman, has said the grand jury recommended the indictment of several people. She has declined to say whether Trump was among them — citing McBurney’s instruction to keep jury deliberations private until prosecutors decide whether to file charges — but also told reporters the public would not be ‘’shocked’' at the panel’s recommendations given news about the case.

Last month, Trump’s Georgia-based legal team — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg — seized on Kohrs’s public comments about the grand jury proceedings as they filed a motion to quash the panel’s report and block prosecutors from using any evidence gathered during the investigation. They argued the panel was ‘’unconstitutional’' and had violated Trump’s due process rights.

Trump’s lawyers also sought to remove Willis and her office from the case along with McBurney - suggesting he had given poor advice to the grand jury. Last week, McBurney, who continues to oversee the case, ordered prosecutors to file a response to Trump’s legal team by May 1.

Willis, a longtime Fulton County prosecutor who was elected district attorney in 2020, launched her investigation into alleged election interference just days after a recording was made public of a January 2021 phone call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to ‘’find’' enough votes to overturn Trump’s defeat in Georgia.

It was one of several calls Trump and his associates made to Georgia officials prodding them to undertake efforts to change the results of the state’s presidential election, which Trump lost by fewer than 12,000 votes.