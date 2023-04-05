He’s getting his driveway. But his gain may be community’s loss.

As the former chair of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, I take a critical view of Matt Malloy’s efforts as described in the article “After 2½ years, he’s getting a charge out of it” (Page A1, March 29).
Malloy’s gain — he got approval to create a driveway at his Dorchester home in order to install an electric vehicle charging station — may be the community’s loss. The Zoning Board of Appeal has to evaluate a number of factors in its decisions to weigh the benefit to the individual against that of the community, and this case was no different. Among those factors are the following: The zoning relief should go with the property and not with the owner; a curb cut for one off-street space would reduce the availability of on-street parking for all; and pedestrian safety and sidewalk tree planting options can be increasingly compromised.
Advertisement
The city must be aggressively proactive in identifying and permitting sites for EV chargers that serve the needs of most electric vehicles, such as grocery, pharmacy, city, church, and big-box store parking lots. Until such time, incremental approval of off-street parking will degrade the quality of life for Boston residents.
Certainly, a win-win would have been the installation of a Level 3 charger at Dorchester Brewing Co., where Malloy is chief executive, and where both his needs and those of patrons could be accommodated.
Christine Araujo
Roslindale
The writer is a city planner and until September 2022 served as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeal.