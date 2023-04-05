He’s getting his driveway. But his gain may be community’s loss.

As the former chair of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, I take a critical view of Matt Malloy’s efforts as described in the article “After 2½ years, he’s getting a charge out of it” (Page A1, March 29).

Malloy’s gain — he got approval to create a driveway at his Dorchester home in order to install an electric vehicle charging station — may be the community’s loss. The Zoning Board of Appeal has to evaluate a number of factors in its decisions to weigh the benefit to the individual against that of the community, and this case was no different. Among those factors are the following: The zoning relief should go with the property and not with the owner; a curb cut for one off-street space would reduce the availability of on-street parking for all; and pedestrian safety and sidewalk tree planting options can be increasingly compromised.