Have you kissed an iguana today?

Since that moment, I have felt that I belonged with all the earth’s creatures, including birds, snails, hermit crabs, and lizards, in the web of life. In my day job as a reptile monitor, I’m charged with protecting threatened reptile species on utility repair and construction sites. Every moment, I’m also aware of the need to convince other humans that even if they can’t bring themselves to want to touch reptiles, they share a responsibility to protect them.

When I was 6 years old, I spotted a small brown anole lizard on the side of a tree. As I ran to inspect him, the lizard climbed partway up, just out of reach, then turned to face me. It seemed to me that his eyes said, “I see you,” and I was changed.

A brown anole lizard photographed by the author in Dominica. It reminded her of the one that ignited her passion for reptiles of all kinds. Wendy Townsend

Biodiversity underpins all life on earth. But an ecosystem cannot be biodiverse if we save only the warm and furry creatures we like. With one in five reptile species facing extinction, and so many others not far behind, it’s time to find some love for our ectothermic scaly friends.

If you were to join me on any given day, you might experience the wonder of the world of these species that are loathed by so many. One autumn day, I was called to extract a rattlesnake that was trying to cross a wide stretch of deep mud created by excavators. He looked healthy, like he’d had a fine season hunting rodents and finding his mate after following her scent trail, and now he wanted to get to his den before winter.

I eased the hook of my snake stick under his belly and lifted him so that no part of his 3-foot-long body would drag on the ground. (It was a kindness neither to drag the snake along the rough ground nor to raise him way up in the air and cause him distress.) As I walked him around the mud, he kept moving over the curve of the hook; to keep him from slipping off, I had to stop twice to set him down and reposition the hook. When we finally reached the opposite side, I set the snake down on dry land and watched him disappear into the tall grasses. It left me with a pang of sadness and with joy for having met him. He never tried to bite me.

How do you move a snapping turtle? Carefully. The author relocated this handsome fella, pictured in the bed of her truck, from an excavation site. Wendy Townsend

Another underappreciated reptile: snapping turtles. They keep ponds healthy by eating carrion and aquatic plant overgrowth, but many people fear them because they can bite. So can a dog, of course, but we think we understand dogs, mostly. What stops us from understanding a snapping turtle?

Try this: Understand that a snapping turtle crossing the road while cars and trucks speed by, making the pavement vibrate, will be terrified by a giant — you or me — towering over her. She will try to defend herself.

How do you move a snapping turtle? Carefully. I once had to move a huge snapper from an excavation site, and I understood that I had to put the turtle at ease. I carried him by the saddles that connect the carapace and plastron of his shell, supporting his great weight on my stomach. His stegosaurus tail hung halfway down my leg, and his head, facing outward, was bigger than my fist.

As we walked toward my truck, the turtle began to stretch out his neck, as though pulling us along. His jaws opened, and I knew that if he snapped, his whole body would jolt, so I tightened my grip on the shell saddles and leaned forward so that I could see his eyes — and so he could see mine. Slowly, he closed his jaws, pulled his head in partway, and stayed calm in the bed of my truck while I emptied the toolbox and settled him inside for the ride to the protected wetland.

When I got to the release site and opened the toolbox, the turtle was standing on his rear legs with his front ones on a shelf just under the lid. He raised his head, and we were face-to-face. His eyes were calm. I reached past his strong jaws, lifted him out, and carried him down the bank to the swamp’s edge. He stretched out his neck, put his head in the water, and went in, neither slow nor hurried, and my heart felt soft in my chest.

Perhaps people would feel more inclined to protect turtles, snakes, and lizards if they understood the social lives of reptiles, which are increasingly being revealed by scientific observation. We know that they live in family groups, care for their young, and communicate with each other in ways we cannot quite fathom. Perhaps interacting with reptiles, as I do both professionally and at home, or engaging with efforts to sustain reptile ecosystems for the good of the planet, can make people think twice before they kill a snake or run over a frog.

Another of the author's rhinoceros lizards, Ava. Luke Baillie

It has been 55 years since I met the anole, and I’ve lived with lizards ever since. The other day, I was standing at the gate to the corral in my home for Emo, one of my rhinoceros iguanas. Emo weighs more than 20 pounds and resembles a cross between a rhino and a dinosaur. He is a West Indian rock iguana, and his kind are seed dispersers, crucial to the health of Caribbean forests. Emo was angry because I hadn’t been paying him any attention.

I reached out and stroked his scaly flanks and the silky-soft folds of skin around his neck and shoulders. Emo raised himself up like a cat being petted and shut his eyes. I felt the tension leave my face; my eyes softened, and a deep breath came, which I realized I hadn’t taken in a while. When Emo opened his eyes, we were both happier.

It is that sort of deep connection to this biodiverse world, which includes all human and non-human beings, that can restore our sense of belonging. The eminent Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson offered a warning: “Planet Earth will enter a new era of its history, cheerfully called by some the Anthropocene, a time for and all about our one species alone. I prefer to call it the Eremocene, the Age of Loneliness.” Some of us find an antidote to that loneliness in the company of reptiles. And while many of us won’t ever love them, the world would be better if we all could come to see the value in protecting them.

Wendy Townsend is a member of the IUCN SSC Iguana Specialist Group and has written three wildlife-themed novels for young readers, plus articles, op-eds, and essays about reptiles. She lives in Callicoon, N.Y., and is writing a memoir titled “Lizards Saved Me.”