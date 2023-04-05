Tax relief: Reading Mariano’s tea leaves

Healey’s proposed tax breaks , aimed at benefiting families, low-income seniors, and renters, while lowering the capital gains tax and reforming the estate tax, totaled just shy of $1 billion a year.

House Speaker Ron Mariano, having gotten over last year’s bout of squeamishness over a package of tax breaks, now says he’s on board with the concept that “financial relief” is important and overdue. The question remains: Will the House proposal — expected within the next few weeks — be as big and as bold as that proposed by Governor Maura Healey?

Mariano, in a speech last week to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, got behind the idea and the kind of balance it represents but wouldn’t venture a bottom line. He did, however, promise that it will be “a meaningful number” and that it will be “a comprehensive tax reform package aimed at providing responsible, permanent financial relief to all residents of the Commonwealth, regardless of income status.”

And so the tea leaf reading on Beacon Hill has begun.

Last year the House and Senate had come close to agreeing on a tax relief package when Mariano became politically flummoxed by the unexpected mandated return of $3 billion under a long-forgotten, voter-approved tax cap law. The tax relief bill died on the vine.

Healey jump-started the process this year with her package, much of it zeroing in on the same taxes, but with the benefit of new — and still quite healthy — revenue figures. Her plan offers a $600-per-dependent tax credit for parents and caregivers and removes the two-person cap on that credit; doubles the senior circuit breaker that helps low-income seniors offset property taxes; and expands the rental deduction. It would also increase the exemption on the estate tax from $1 million to $3 million and remove the state’s outlier status among the 12 states that levy an estate tax by doing away with the “fiscal cliff” provision that levied that tax from $1 should an estate go over the $1 million mark.

And the governor proposed to cut taxes on short-term capital gains, currently taxed at 12 percent, to 5 percent — the rate for regular earned income and long-term capital gains. Massachusetts is one of only three states that tax short-term gains at a higher rate.

During a question and answer period at the Chamber event, Mariano said of the estate tax: “It’s pretty much assumed you’re going to see that in the [House] package.”

But he also indicated that several of the tax code changes would be phased in over multiple years to ensure they do not “jeopardize the long-term financial security of the Commonwealth.”

Here the House approach gets exceedingly problematic. How many years? After all, state Senator Lydia Edwards of East Boston suggested during a hearing on Healey’s revenue bill that she’d like to see changes in the estate tax threshold phased in over five or 10 years.

Edward’s comments get to the heart of the real issue on Beacon Hill — political realities. Yes, even with a Democratic governor and an overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature.

“You gotta remember, I have to get the votes,” Mariano said. “So that’s a concern. I have progressive members and I have conservative members, so it has to be something I can get passed.”

Of course, we’d also be hard pressed to remember a time when Mariano or Senate President Karen Spilka, both of whom can hold their positions for life, had trouble gathering votes.

What is critical is striking not just political balance but the critical balancing act Mariano alluded to in his speech — making Massachusetts “a more affordable and competitive state.”

Even as House lawmakers were putting together their tax relief package, revised Census data indicated a net outflow of people to other states, and economists affiliated with the MassBenchmarks journal reported the state has a “declining labor force and shrinking working age population.” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao testified that an average of 1,100 residents left Massachusetts per week last year.

“We can’t be the outlier [on taxes] that we are because too many people leave — 100,000 people,” Healey told lawmakers. “More people will leave this week, this month. So we need to do something.”

Yes, we do. And watering down the governor’s tax relief proposal surely wouldn’t be that “something.” That will require giving a meaningful tax break to those who need it and an incentive to stay for those who help keep this state’s economic engine running.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.