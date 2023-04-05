Bruins forward Taylor Hall a full participant in practice, closing in on a return

General manager Don Sweeney noted at the time of Hall’s injury designation that his status “took a real unfortunate turn,” prompting the Bruins to trade for Tyler Bertuzzi for middle-six insurance. Surgery was not ruled out for Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner.

Hampered by a lower-body injury against the Canucks on Feb. 25, the veteran winger was placed on long-term injured reserve five days later.

But as evidenced by Brad Marchand’s accelerated return from hip surgery in October, the 2022-23 Bruins have a knack for shattering points records and recovery timelines alike.

More than a month after his season was placed in jeopardy, Hall is poised to return ahead of the playoffs — and join an imposing third line alongside Bertuzzi and Charlie Coyle.

“It feels great to be out with the guys and to practice with them, to be in the meetings and everything else,” Hall said Wednesday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena. “When they’re on the road, it’s pretty lonely around here. It’s fun to be back around the atmosphere.”

Wednesday’s session marked the first time that Hall shed the red, noncontact sweater he’s skated in over the last week-plus.

Even though coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm or deny Hall’s availability for Thursday’s home matchup against the Maple Leafs, he did note that the 31-year-old has made significant strides.

“We’re starting to get him into game rhythm again through practice … I think he’s doubtful for tomorrow, to be honest,” Montgomery said. “But I’m not going to completely rule him out.”

Hall’s return will further bolster a roster already ranked second in the league in scoring at 3.66 goals per game.

A big-bodied pivot in Coyle has fared well this season with a power forward in Trent Frederic, with Boston holding a 34-18 edge in goals during the duo’s 611 minutes of five-of-five ice time.

But for Montgomery, swapping Hall and Frederic yields a higher offensive ceiling for a third line looking to land punches against the soft spots on opposing rosters.

But for that trio to reach its potential, Montgomery acknowledged that someone will need to take the initiative when it comes to peppering the net.

Of the 16 Bruins forwards with at least 50 minutes of five-on-five reps this season, Coyle ranks 10th in shots per 60 minutes at 6.75. Hall or Bertuzzi will need to augment his role from pass-first winger to steady triggerman.

“I think everyone’s going to have to be a little more shot-first,” Montgomery said of the third line. “There is no true shot-first player on the line. But if they can wear people down below the tops of the circles, and with Hall there being able to make plays off the rush because he can beat people — not only one-on-one, but around people wide — they’ve just all got to be shot-ready. That’s the only thing that would prevent them from being in a fairly dominant line.”

Despite the initial pessimism regarding his status, Hall said his confidence never wavered in terms of getting back on his skates.

”Everyone knows the expectations that are on the outside and what we believe in this room. But it’s a lot of fun to rejoin the group,” Hall said. “When you’re in the thick of things, you don’t quite realize how special it is.”

Krejci exits practice

David Krejci, who missed Sunday’s win in St. Louis with a lower-body ailment, left Wednesday’s practice early. “I think he still had some discomfort,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to be very precautionary right now. He’s questionable for tomorrow. We’ll see in the morning.” … Montgomery believes there are “only three teams that are an option” for Boston’s first-round playoff matchup. But with the Panthers, Islanders, and Penguins separated by only a point in the standings, the Bruins likely won’t know their opponent until late next week. But Montgomery isn’t fretting over the uncertainty. “We have really good scouts and we have really good video coaches that can do a lot of prep work ahead of time,” he said.