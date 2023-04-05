Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei solid in debut with Providence

“At the end of the day, it’s just hockey,” said Lohrei, who after leaving Ohio State for an amateur tryout agreement, skated in one practice before his debut. “I try to make the same decisions I’ve always tried to make.”

Mason Lohrei had a solid professional debut Wednesday, with a 0-0–0 stat line hiding some strong offensive plays, a big blocked shot and a goal-saving stick lift that helped Providence take first place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division with a 3-1 win over Hershey.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — No nerves kept him from taking his pregame nap. No difficulty playing with his partner, who was a seasoned pro. No goals against.

Lohrei, 22, wears No. 2 and is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with a stick that might be 6 feet long. It makes him look even lankier. It also helps him defend. In a tight third period, with netminder Kyle Keyser down and out, Lohrei went backdoor and tied up Hershey’s Beck Malenstyn, who had scored on his previous shift to cut Providence’s lead to 2-1.

Offensively, Lohrei and former Ohio State teammate Georgii Merkulov had instant chemistry. Lohrei showed he can beat the first forechecker. With less than eight minutes left, he wheeled through the neutral zone and got into the zone solo. He tried to go between his legs, but was pushed wide and off the puck.

Big strides on the ice, but baby steps from a first-time pro.

Providence coach Ryan Mougenel, who played Lohrei on his top power play unit, praised him for possessing the patience needed to execute Bruins’ layered zone defense.

“You saw a lot of the poise that we’ve seen from him in the past,” Mougenel said. “I thought he did a great job of understanding the level and kept it pretty simple, but you saw glimpses — he’s got a great mind for the game and he’s going to be a great pro.”

