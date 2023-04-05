BU men’s hockey must be at its best against high-scoring Minnesota in Frozen Four

The conference Rookie of the Year punctuated the moment with a dab, the move made famous by Cam Newton whenever he recorded a first down or touchdown. Hutson’s teammates erupted in laughter, but that would be the extent of the display of emotion.

There would be no hollering or high-fives when the team’s name was finally called as the No. 1 seed in the Manchester Regional, save for when ESPN showed the highlight of freshman Lane Hutson’s celebration after his winning goal against Merrimack in the Hockey East championship game the night before.

TAMPA, Fla. — The atmosphere was subdued when the Boston University men’s hockey team gathered at Agganis Arena on March 19 to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.

Maybe it was because the Terriers knew they were already in the tournament, or that they had an inkling of who the opposition would be. But it also pointed to their approach all season, particularly that of the 10 seniors who decided to come back for one more year, their only previous trip to the tournament a one-and-done in 2021.

“I think for our group, we’re never really satisfied, so we always want more,” said BU captain Domenick Fensore ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. Frozen Four matchup with top-ranked Minnesota. “We always want to get better. I think it starts in practice, we always compete with each other and kind of push each other to become better. And I think that kind of leads to the game.

“Especially into these games, we’re never satisfied. We want more. This is why you come to BU. You come to win a national championship. That’s what we’re going to do here.”

The first order of business for BU (29-10-0) will be a Golden Gophers squad that captured the Big Ten regular-season title and features two of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies. Cooley ranks second nationally with 57 points and is tied for tops in assists with 37. The freshman forward from Pittsburgh was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the third pick of the 2022 NHL Draft and leads all NCAA players with a plus-37 rating.

Knies, a sophomore forward, has 21 goals and 20 assists and was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud, a first-round selection of the St. Louis Blues in 2022, rounds out the top line for Minnesota (28-9-1). He has posted 21 goals and 29 assists, as he and Cooley became the first freshmen to reach 50 points for the Gophers since Phil Kessel in 2005-06.

“I don’t know if there’s a better offensive team in all of college hockey, so we have to make sure we’re sticking to our structure,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “The puck management piece is huge against this team. But I think it’s just the buy-in from the players, understanding that we’re not going to outscore teams every single night. We have to play defense, as well.”

The Terriers, who will take a nine-game winning streak into the national semifinal, have some firepower of their own. Lane Hutson racked up 48 points on 15 goals and 33 assists to become the highest-scoring freshman defenseman in Hockey East history, surpassing Brian Leetch, who posted 47 for Boston College in 1986-87. Hutson also became the first freshman since Leetch to win the Walter Brown Award, given to the best American-born Division 1 men’s player in New England.

Hutson’s brother, Quinn, has 15 goals and leads the Terriers with seven game-winners.

Seniors Matt Brown and Wilmer Skoog each have 16 goals, with Brown also notching 30 assists to sit just 2 points behind Lane Hutson for the team lead.

Skoog was struck in the hand by a puck in the third period of the regional final against Cornell and did not return to action. He participated in Wednesday’s practice at Amalie Arena, however, as did junior Nick Zabaneh, who suffered a leg injury in the Hockey East championship game and did not play in the regional. Pandolfo said he would not be surprised if Zabaneh is in the lineup Thursday, but he considered Skoog questionable.

In the other semifinal, Quinnipiac (32-4-3) will face Michigan (26-11-3). Puck drop is scheduled for 8:32 p.m. Lincoln, Mass., native Collin Graf led the Bobcats in scoring with 20 goals and 36 points in his first year with the program. He transferred after spending his freshman season with Union.

The winners will play for the national championship Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

