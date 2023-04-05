Shorthanded Celtics make enough hustle plays to hold off the Raptors in a potential playoff preview, lock up No. 2 seed

With this win and the Bucks’ win over the Bulls the Celtics locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have fallen to ninth, one game behind the Hawks, with two remaining.

But the Celtics, who have two games against Toronto in three days, have some say in the Raptors’ fate. And on this night they pushed them back a slot by scraping out a 97-93 win despite being severely undermanned, without starters Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford.

The Raptors entered Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics tied for eighth in the East, and if they reach (and win) the 7/8 game in next week’s play-in tournament, they would be slotted against Boston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points to lead the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 assists. Pascal Siakam had 28 points to pace Toronto, which hit just 6 of 33 3-pointers.

The Raptors trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter but tied the score at 82 on a Precious Achiuwa 3-pointer with 6:21 left. Brogdon answered with a 3-pointer and an assist to Mike Muscala. And with Boston leading, 93-88, Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer and Brown raced the other way for a layup with a minute left.

Achiuwa converted a tip-in with 40.2 seconds left before getting a three-point play on a dunk with 12.6 seconds to play, making it 95-93. But Brogdon put away the win with two free throws.

Observations from the game:

⋅ At the start, the Celtics looked like a team that was missing three starters and had nothing really to play for. The offense was clunky, with seven missed shots in a row and a pair of turnovers. Brown was blocked twice on drives to the rim. They looked like a team that understood the situation. But that did not last.

Boston made 9 of its next 11 shots, but more importantly showed a different level of hustle and intensity. Sam Hauser had the signature moment when he sprawled across the floor and slid about 5 feet chasing a loose ball near midcourt. He beat Raptors guard VanVleet to the ball, then kept it away from him while on his backside before finding Brown for a dunk.

⋅ Tatum and Brown have been excellent this year, but neither has truly elevated since last season. The biggest difference is Derrick White’s ascension and the addition of Brogdon. Both have been so sturdy and steady all year, embracing their secondary roles and seamlessly stepping into larger ones when they are needed. In the first half Wednesday the duo combined for 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

With the Celtics leading, 40-38, both were on the court during the 12-2 run that helped send them to halftime with a 56-44 lead.

⋅ Blake Griffin continued to pile up hustle plays during his brief stints. He had an acrobatic tip-in, a nice blocked shot, and grabbed five rebounds during his first 11 minutes. He’s probably done enough over these last few weeks for Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to trust him if the team needs a brief jolt of energy during a sleepy playoff game.

⋅ The Celtics led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but the Raptors slowly chipped away and pulled within 74-72 on a Scottie Barnes 3-pointer with two minutes left. Mazzulla has hammered home the importance of finishing quarters strong, and the Celtics did just that. They held Toronto scoreless over the rest of the period, had a well-timed two-for-one chance, and took a 79-72 lead to the fourth on a Brogdon runner.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.