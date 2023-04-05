Douglas George goes the distance — and then some — in masterful 14-strikeout, no-hitter for Boston Latin baseball in season-opening win over Latin Academy

But when George unleashed his 85th pitch, Mylett couldn’t bring himself to yank the senior ace, who was mowing down opposing batters and just a few innings away from recording his first career no-hitter.

Before Wednesday’s season-opening baseball game against Latin Academy, Boston Latin coach Brian Mylett settled on a limit of 85 pitches for senior righthander hurler Douglas George.

George fanned the side in the seventh inning, finishing with 14 strikeouts on 110 pitches and the no-hitter as the Wolfpack earned a 3-0 win over the Dragons.

“Knowing how competitive he is, there was no way I was going to take away an opportunity like that from him,” Mylett said of George, a three-sport start who also plays for Boston Latin’s football and basketball teams.

Kyle Murray (RBI single, RBI sac-fly) and Gavin Wainwright (RBI bunt) drove in the runs for the Wolfpack (1-0), who relied on small ball to take down Latin Academy ace Brennan Shapiro.

“We knew, with Doug throwing, it wasn’t going to take many, but we still wanted to get those safety insurance runs,” Mylett said.

George had never thrown a no-hitter, at any level, until Wednesday’s performance. “It was awesome,” Mylett said. “It was definitely a special moment for him.”