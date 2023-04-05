EMass boys’ lacrosse: With career goals No. 100 and 101, Andover’s Kiernan Florio headlines Players of the Week

Adam Addeche, Foxborough — The junior goalie made a huge difference with 15 saves in a narrow 7-5 win over North Attleborough in Tuesday’s opener.

Kiernan Florio, Andover — The senior topped 100 career goals while tallying four scores in a thrilling 10-9 win over MVC rival Chelmsford to open the season.

Tommy Farrell and Patrick Roy, North Andover — Farrell, a freshman, scored five goals with three assists in his debut and Roy, a senior, added three goals and five assists in an impressive 18-8 win over Central Catholic.