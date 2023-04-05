EMass boys’ lacrosse: With career goals No. 100 and 101, Andover’s Kiernan Florio headlines Players of the Week

Adam Addeche, Foxborough — The junior goalie made a huge difference with 15 saves in a narrow 7-5 win over North Attleborough in Tuesday’s opener.
Kiernan Florio, Andover — The senior topped 100 career goals while tallying four scores in a thrilling 10-9 win over MVC rival Chelmsford to open the season.
Tommy Farrell and Patrick Roy, North Andover — Farrell, a freshman, scored five goals with three assists in his debut and Roy, a senior, added three goals and five assists in an impressive 18-8 win over Central Catholic.
Cooper McIntire, Nauset — After a program-best season, the Warriors started strong with a 13-8 win over Mansfield, with McIntire posting a team-high seven points (3 goals, 4 assists).
Landon O’Neil, Cape Cod Academy — The seventh grade lefty attack started his varsity campaign strong with 13 goals and six assists in wins over St. John Paul II (15-9) and Falmouth Academy (17-9).