Former Bridgewater-Raynham basketball star Shay Bollin enters transfer portal after one year at Duke

But after seeing action in just eight games as a freshman for Blue Devils, Bollin announced Wednesday morning that she is entering the transfer portal and will be leaving Duke after the spring semester.

She verbally committed to Duke in October 2020, but was sidelined for both her junior and senior seasons while rehabbing from back-to-back knee procedures.

As a sophomore at Bridgewater-Raynham, Shay Bollin was already recognized as one of the best prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-3-inch wing averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 blocks while leading B-R to the Division 1 state semifinals in 2020.

“After considerable discussion with my family, coaches and close friends, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Duke University at the end of the current semester,” Bollin said.

“I’m extremely blessed to have been able to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing college basketball and receiving a world class education, and I’m very grateful to everyone at Duke for their incredible support over the past year. I’m very excited to see what the future holds and am looking forward to the next chapter.”

Once ranked as a high as 26th in the ESPN 100 prospects for the class of 2022, the McDonald’s All-American nominee should have no shortage of suitors. She averaged 2.4 points per game for Duke (26-7), including a career-high 9 points in a 111-90 win over Charlestown Southern in November.

Former Malden Catholic guard Tony Felder Jr. (Quincy) is coming home after a solid freshman season at Virginia Military Institute. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 10.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over 32 appearances for VMI, averaging 27.2 minutes per game in 28 starts.

Felder Jr., who led Malden Catholic to its first state title in the 2021-22 season, entered the portal in early March and heard from a large number of schools, eventually choosing to play for Chris Kraus at Stonehill College. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“When I entered the portal I heard from over 25 schools including Oregon State and Boston College,” Felder Jr. said. “I chose Stonehill because I built a relationship very quickly with coach Kraus. He was real with me and I felt like I could help them build a powerhouse in the NEC and look forward to transition to Division I.”

After years in Division II, and the Northeast-10, Stonehill has moved up Division I in the Northeast Conference. The Skyhawks will go through a four year reclassification period before becoming full members of the conference and of NCAA Division I.

Dorchester’s Taina Mair, an ACC All-Freshman team selection in her first season at Boston College, has also entered the portal. The former Brooks star averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game for the Eagles.