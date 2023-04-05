At Natick High, lacrosse has been a way of life, and labor of love for the Kittler family

“Whenever I think about lacrosse, I think about [Nate and Jay], because they’ve been with me my entire journey,” said Brady.

Natick coach Nate Kittler , his son, Brady , and his nephew, Jay Kittler , are entering their last season together, but their journey together didn’t start at the varsity level. It started when the boys first picked up their sticks in first grade.

For most players and families, lacrosse is an after school activity or a route to college, but for the Kittler family, it’s a way of life.

For Brady, those memories include travel tournaments, games, and practices that his family attended, as well as playing alongside his cousin Jay, a close defender.

“Even when I’m not on the field, I’m always talking about lacrosse, so it’s definitely a vital part of my life,” said Jay. “Having [Brady] on the other side of the field is good, so I always have someone to trust. We balance each other out.”

Brady and Jay have always had a friendly competitiveness, helping each other get better as players and keeping each other accountable for their play. Brady, a senior attack, and Jay, a senior long pole, play opposite roles and have often tried to match up against each other in drills and scrimmages.

When they were younger, the boys switched roles during games and practices, but always came back to the same conclusion, Brady was best at attack and Jay was best at defense.

As it happens, both boys ended up playing the same positions as their fathers. Brady’s father, Nate, starred on the attacking line at St. Sebastian’s (’90) and Curry (’94). And Jay’s father, Jamie, played defense at St. Sebastian’s (’87) before playing one year at Babson (’91). Brady wears his father’s college number (17) and Jay wears Jamie’s college number (19) for Natick.

“ ‘I’d like to see my son and nephew go out on a positive note if this is the last time they play.’ Natick boys' lacrosse coach Nate Kittler, on mentoring his son, Brady, and nephew, Jay, in their senior campaigns

Now Jamie is the program director for Natick Youth Lacrosse and Nate has been head coach at Natick since the program’s inception 24 years ago. When his son and nephew entered the youth program 11 years ago, Nate jumped in at the youth level.

“Our families are super close, Jay is more like a son than he is a nephew,” said Nate. “Ever since they were born, I was hoping they would play lacrosse.”

Following in the footsteps of their fathers, both of whom played lacrosse, cousins Jay (left) and Brady (right) Kittler picked up the game at an early age. "“Ever since they were born, I was hoping they would play lacrosse,” said Natick High coach Nate Kittler, Brady's father and Jay's uncle. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nate has been coaching the boys with his brother Jamie since they started in youth lacrosse. While they hoped both boys would pursue lacrosse like their fathers had, the option to play other sports was always open for Brady and Jay growing up.

“When they both hit high school, they both made that decision that lacrosse was going to be their sport,” said Nate.

This is the first class that Nate has coached from youth all the way to the varsity level, which he says makes it a special year. He has high hopes for his team and what he believes they can achieve.

“I do think there is a little bit of extra passion in it,” said Nate. “I’d like to see my son and nephew go out on a positive note if this is the last time they play.”

“I’m definitely nervous about what’s to come,” said Brady, “but I’m also super excited for the upcoming season and to have one last year with both of them, it just means a lot to me.”

Natick's Colby LeBlanc (right) scores a first-period goal against Wayland in Tuesday night's season opener at Natick High. The Redhawks won, 14-3. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With Natick securing a 14-3 win over Wayland in the season opener Tuesday, the season is looking bright for the Kittler family and the Redhawks.

Brady had a goal and four assists and Jay forced three turnovers. While there is plenty of lacrosse left to be played this spring, Jay expects the ending to be bittersweet.

“It’s kind of sad to think about,” said Jay. “All 18 years, [Nate] has been there for us as a coach and a mentor, so for that to come to an end it’s a little bit sad… but I think we’ll have a great year this year and we’ll end it off and it’ll be fun.”

Quick sticks

⋅ After a successful run as the girls’ coach at Billerica, Ashley Martell was thinking of stepping away from the game this year. But the Bedford physical education teacher stepped up when boys’ lacrosse coach Alan Chang went on medical leave a few weeks before the season, taking over as head coach of the program.

Last Friday, Martell steered Bedford to a 12-2 victory over Nipmuc in the Bucs’ season-opener, becoming the first female coach to win a boys’ lacrosse game in the Dual County League, and perhaps in Eastern Mass. history. “Honestly, after the first day of tryouts I was all in,” said Martell, a former star at Billerica and Springfield College.

“Once I stepped into the role I was surprised how receptive the kids were to me coaching. At first, I was nervous because it’s uncharacteristic to have a woman coach men’s lacrosse. I’ve never seen it and I don’t think the kids have either, but after Day One, I think they were all on board and made the transition easier.”

In the win over Nipmuc, senior captain Ian Grove spearheaded the Bedford defense and Richie Fedele tallied a team-high six points (3 goals, 3 assists). Seniors Eric Miles and Nick Tatarczuk, and sophomore Jackson Malio also played key roles.

⋅ Lynnfield junior Jack Calichman tallied a program-record 10 assists in a 17-3 nonleague win at Gloucester Tuesday . . . Abington junior Hunter Grafton exploded for 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists) in a 17-12 win at Weymouth Monday, then his freshman brother, Matt, scored seven goals in a 16-8 win at Rockland Tuesday . . . Two-time defending D1 state champion St. John’s Prep opened with a 15-7 win at Xaverian Tuesday with Luke Kelly (4 goals, 1 assist) leading the way . . . Cohasset topped defending D3 state champion Norwell, 9-8, in a thriller Tuesday.

Games to watch

Thursday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Medfield, 7 p.m. — Two of the state’s most successful programs over the past two decades meet in an early-season tune-up under the lights in Medfield.

Saturday, Acton-Boxborough at St. John’s Prep, 11 a.m. — Last April, the Revolution handed Prep its first in-state loss, 8-4, in nearly a year with head coach Pat Ammendolia out due to COVID. The rematch will have a different look on what is projected to be a sunny day in Danvers.

Saturday, Lexington at Needham, 5 p.m. — The Minutemen played excellent defense in their opener to earn a 9-2 win at Wakefield and that unit will have be sharp again to try and score a nonleague win at high-powered Needham.

Tuesday, Nauset at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m. — Lacrosse has been rising on the Cape for years now and these programs proved it with their respective results last season. With a talented senior class returning, Nauset looks to score a big nonleague win on the road.

Tuesday, St. John’s Prep at BC High, 5:30 p.m. — Since 2021, these Catholic Conference powerhouses have met eight times, including twice in the state championship. The first of two regular season bouts will serve as a measuring stick.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.