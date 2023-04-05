On a night when Joel Embiid was extraordinary (52 points), the Celtics still came close to stealing a season sweep of the 76ers

But the Celtics should not walk away from this performance discouraged. The 76ers required a brilliant Embiid, P.J. Tucker hitting three 3-pointers in a game for just the second time this season and a subpar Jayson Tatum and no Jaylen Brown (back) to secure a 2-point win.

The 76ers, essentially locked into the third seed, wanted to avoid being swept by the Celtics at all costs. So they played their full lineup. Joel Embiid played as if there was something else at stake ― such as convincing those last-minute MVP voters ― and he single-handedly carried Philadelphia to victory with 52 points.

PHILADELPHIA ― The Philadelphia 76ers won the Super Bowl, or that’s what it appeared after their 103-101 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

The Celtics were far from their best. They missed countless open shots. They didn’t execute well down the stretch, and they still were a Tatum turnaround jumper from sending this game into overtime.

“Yes,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said reluctantly when asked whether his team played well. Mazzulla doesn’t enjoy losing. He wanted to win and he didn’t want to cherish a moral victory. But facts are facts. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams were out.

“It’s funny how that is the recipe for success for our team more times than not is to win on margins,” Mazulla said. “I thought we did a lot of good things throughout the entire game. You have a special night by a guy and they made some big shots down the stretch.”

Any anxiety about a potential second-round series with the 76ers should have dissipated after this one. The 76ers were fortunate. Embiid didn’t miss from midrange, despite double- and triple-teams, and Tucker, who hit just 52 3-pointers in 73 games, made three in a two-minute span late in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics are a better team. The 76ers have talent but they rely too much on Embiid, who made a compelling MVP plea by hitting 20 of 25 shots, including 11 of 12 in the second half. But without him they are average. James Harden, a shell of his former self, scored 20 points on 17 shots and lacks the ability to consistently take defenders off the dribble. Twelve of his points were scored on 2-pointers.

Embiid hit 20 of 25 shots Tuesday night against the Celtics. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Tobias Harris, one of the league’s most puzzling players, had zero impact on the game, scoring 5 points in nearly 35 minutes. Tyrese Maxey hasn’t played well against the Celtics all season. He had as many fouls as points.

What the Celtics need to discover over the next few weeks in advance of a potential Eastern Conference semifinal series is how to better defend Embiid. And they certainly tried Tuesday. He usually lives at the free throw line, but this time he dominated from the midrange.

Because of his height, the 7-foot-1 Embiid can hold the ball high with defenders at his chest to determine his next move. He opted for the jump shot, and he didn’t miss.

“I’ve got to do a better job on trying to contain Embiid,” center Al Horford said. “That kind of falls on me there. That’s the way I look at it. You’ve got to see what you can do in those moments to be a little better.”

Offensively, the Celtics were putrid at times. Half of their shots were 3-pointers (15 for 45) and they missed five free throws in the fourth quarter. They again learned that Derrick White is completely prepared and ready for the playoffs. He led Boston with 26 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

And the Celtics nearly pulled off the win despite Jayson Tatum scoring 1 point in the fourth quarter. Boston has better depth. White and Malcolm Brogdon are reliable third scorers. Robert Williams, who sat out because of left knee management, should provide more resistance for Embiid.

But the Celtics are deeper and more consistent. The 76ers were a plus-17 with Embiid on the floor but a minus-15 with him on the bench. And he’s not going to make 80 percent of his shots on normal nights. On this night he was extraordinary.

“We still had opportunities to win,” White said. “We didn’t just come here to get a moral victory even with those guys [Brown and Williams] out. I think most of the game we were in a little bit of a rut.”

Derrick White led Boston with 26 points. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

White’s right. The Celtics were not crisp at all. They missed 30 3-point shots. Brogdon missed two free throws that could have extended a fourth-quarter lead to 4. Tatum made two shots in the second half.

And yet, they rallied feverishly enough in the final minute to give themselves a chance to force overtime, After the game, the 76ers played their victory song, confetti fell to the arena floor, an exhausted Embiid talked with TNT for its walkoff interview and Doc Rivers declared his center the MVP.

Philadelphia needed this game more than Boston. The 76ers needed it for their psyche. Embiid needed it for his MVP campaign but there’s no reason for the Celtics to feel angst about a potential playoff matchup. Everything had to go right for the 76ers to win Tuesday, and it pretty much did.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.