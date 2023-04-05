Tampa Bay Rays off to best start (6-0) in franchise history after defeating Washington Nationals

“We’ve got some real serious magic on this team,” reliever Ryan Thompson said after closing out the win. “I think a lot of us could start to feel it in spring training. It’s hard to explain. I just feel like the vibe is just a little unique this year versus what I’ve felt in the past.”

The Rays improved to 6-0 and extended the best start in franchise history. They are off to the best start of any team since Baltimore opened 7-0 in 2016.

Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez each had two hits including a home run, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the host Washington Nationals, 7-2, on Wednesday.

Taylor Walls and Randy Arozarena had two hits each for Tampa Bay, which has outscored opponents, 44-13.

Shane McClanahan (2-0) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings, allowing at least one baserunner in every inning but the sixth. He struck out six.

“There’s something real nice about when you settle in and cruise a little bit, but it’s not as sweet as the ones where you’ve really got to earn it,” McClanahan said. “I had to battle and it was a fist fight and kudos to these guys in this locker room for having my back and fighting with me.”

McClanahan was aided by Arozarena, whose leaping catch on Joey Meneses saved a run in the first. Then Manuel Margot made a diving catch in right with a man on to end the seventh.

Victor Robles had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost five of their first six games.

“We’re gonna get better. There’s no doubt about that,” manager Dave Martinez said. “There’s a lot of baseball left. Of course, I want to win every day, but I’m not gonna put any onus on the first week of the season.”

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (0-2) gave up six runs on 10 hits over six innings.

The Rays broke open a close game in the sixth. Corbin had retired 11 in a row before Ramirez lined a homer to center with two outs. Margot then singled, stole second and scored when centerfielder Robles lost Walls fly ball in the sun for a double. Walls scored on a single by Jose Siri to make it 6-2.

The Rays took a 3-1 lead in the third when Yandy Diaz singled and Franco followed with a line-drive homer into the Rays bullpen in left center.

A single by Michael Chavis scored Meneses to make it 3-2 in the fourth. Washington then loaded the bases with no outs, but McClanahan retired Robles on a short fly to right, and struck out CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas.

“He reaches back, gets a little bit extra, gets a little bit nastier, knowing the game’s on the line right there,” manager Kevin Cash said of McClanahan. “From that point he went and got two more innings. ... Really, really impressed with Shane.”

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Phillies’ Aaron Nola

Gerrit Cole outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, in New York.

Torres also stole two bases and is hitting .421 with six RBIs and five steals. Jose Trevino added a two-run homer off reliever Gregory Soto, and New York took two of three for the second straight series. NL champion Philadelphia has skidded to a 1-5 start, its worst since 2007.

Coming off six scoreless innings against San Francisco in the opener, Cole (2-0) pitched shutout ball into the seventh and left after a pitch-clock violation put on a runner who scored the first run off him this season. The 32-year-old righthander allowed three hits in 6⅓ innings, struck out eight and walked three. He also picked off speedy Trea Turner at first base for the final out of the third.

On a 48-degree afternoon with a chilling mist, Nola (0-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He has a 7.45 ERA.

Nola entered third for pitcher WAR since 2018 behind Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, and Cole was fourth.

Cole left after he shook off Trevino with a full count to Nick Castellanos and one out in the seventh and was called for a pitch-clock violation that resulted in a walk.

Jonathan Loáisiga allowed a single to Bryson Stott on his first pitch and hit Alec Bohm with his second, loading the bases. Jake Cave hit a sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to 2-1, and pinch-hitter Josh Harrison grounded to third, where Isiah Kiner-Falefa beat Stott to the bag for the forceout.

Nola walked Oswaldo Cabrera leading off the bottom half, Soto relieved and Trevino drove a slider to left for his first home run this season and a 4-1 lead.

Kyle Schwarber hit his second home run of the series off Loáisiga in the eighth. Clay Holmes struck out three straight batters in the ninth, finishing the five-hitter for his first save this season.

New York went ahead in the first when Aaron Judge singled, stole second and Torres’ bat shattered as he hit a curveball off the end of it and dumped a single into left.

DJ LeMahieu doubled in the sixth and scored when Torres grounded a single to center for his sixth RBI in six games.

Brewers sweep Mets, extend win streak to five games

Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the visiting New York Mets, 7-6, for their fifth straight victory.

Mitchell sent a 3-2 cutter from Ottavino (0-1) over the right-field wall for his third homer in his past two games. The rookie outfielder went deep twice Tuesday in a 9-0 triumph.

The Brewers swept a series of at least three games for the first time since winning three straight at Cincinnati from June 17 to 19 in 2022. The Brewers have won 18 of their past 21 home games against the Mets.

Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer added a three-run shot for the rookie’s first career homer.

After going scoreless in their first 16 innings of the season, the Brewers have scored 38 runs in their past 36 innings.

Pete Alonso hit a pair of two-run homers off Corbin Burnes and Francisco Lindor went 3 of 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mets.

Alonso’s first homer tied the game at 4-all in the third. His second of the game put the Mets ahead, 6-4, in the fifth.

The Brewers tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth on Jesse Winker’s two-run, two-out double to right-center against Drew Smith.

Winker’s double came after Luke Voit stole second to move the tying run into scoring position. It was the second career stolen base for the 32-year-old Voit, who was playing in his 489th game.

Milwaukee’s Devin Williams (1-0) retired the side in order in the ninth.

Astros snap three-game skid

Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña all homered and combined for six RBIs to help the Houston Astros snap a three-game skid with an 8-2 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers.McCormick hit a two-run home run in the second off Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) and doubled in the fourth. Tucker homered for a second straight game with his solo home run in the fourth to help the Astros avoid a three-game sweep. Tucker added an RBI double in a two-run seventh as Houston padded the lead. Peña, last year’s World Series MVP, connected on a two-run shot off Tyler Alexander for his first home run of the season with two outs in the eighth to make it 8-2. Cristian Javier (1-0) allowed five hits and one run with five strikeouts in six innings for the win . . . Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and the Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-2. Bryce Elder pitched six strong innings, giving up two hits, striking out six and walked three. The Braves won for the fifth time in their first six games. Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hit his first career home run in the seventh. St. Louis has lost three straight games. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed five runs on nine hits. He struck out six and walked one. His six innings was the longest for a St. Louis starter this season.

Orioles’ top prospect Rodriguez makes solid debut

Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez struck out five in five innings and exited his big league debut in a tie game against two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez settled down after needing 30 pitches to get through the first inning. He retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, and struck out All-Star shortstop Corey Seager twice. He took a no-decision in the 5-2 Baltimore loss. The 23-year-old Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick by the Orioles in the 2018 draft out of Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches, Texas . . . Milwaukee Brewers lefthander Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss the entire season. Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced after Milwaukee’s victory over the Mets Wednesday that Ashby would have surgery Friday in Washington. “This puts him out for significant time,” Counsell said. “You won’t see him until late in the season at best.” Counsell said during spring training that Ashby would miss a couple of months with inflammation in his shoulder. The situation apparently got to the point where surgery was the best option . . . . Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left in the first inning of the Marlins’ 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt. Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arráez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him. Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play. “It was the first time I think I’ve ever experienced anything like that,” Chisholm said. “I slid into him, I felt it, I felt my head a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m fine. I’ve ran into something before.’ Went to turn over and was not feeling my arms. My neck started getting stiff, and I just panicked.” Chisholm said he expects to play Thursday against the Mets.



