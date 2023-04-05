Game 6: Pirates at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

But they’re back at it for a getaway day matinee on Wednesday, with an early first pitch at Fenway Park. Corey Kluber , who lost the season opener last week, is on the mound for the Red Sox.

The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds hit another home run, his third in two games against the Sox.

The Red Sox got on the board first, but couldn’t hold the lead against the Pirates on Tuesday. They lost, 4-1, clinching their first series defeat of the season.

Boston heads to Detroit after today’s game for a three-game series before heading on to Tampa and the first divisional matchup of the year.

Lineups

PIRATES (3-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

RED SOX (2-3): Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, Casas 1B, Arroyo 2B, Tapia CF, Chang SS, Wong C, Kluber P

Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Pirates vs. Kluber: Ji Man Choi 1-8, Oneil Cruz 1-3, Bryan Reynolds 1-3, Jack Suwinski 0-2

Red Sox vs. Keller: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Rafael Devers 0-1, Adam Duvall 0-1, Kiké Hernández 0-0, Reese McGuire 0-1, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-2

Stat of the day: Only one team has allowed more than the 12 homers the Red Sox pitching staff has allowed. The Diamondbacks lead the league with 13.

Notes: Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run homer on Tuesday was his first in the majors. “I always tend to lose my stuff, so I’m just going to send it back to Korea,” Bae, speaking through a translator, said of the souvenir ball. ... Bryan Reynolds, who has four homers in five games, is looking for a contract extension with the Pirates. ... After scoring 33 runs in their first four games, the Red Sox got just four hits on Tuesday. ... The Pirates are pitching Mitch Keller, who has faced the Red Sox just once. On Aug. 16, 2022, he gave up five runs in two innings in a loss. ... Kluber is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two career starts vs. Pittsburgh.

