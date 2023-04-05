Red Sox swept by Pirates at Fenway

Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana led off the fourth inning against Corey Kluber by tucking a 340-foot line drive just inside the Pesky Pole down the right-field line for his first homer of the season. While a one-run deficit ordinarily would have seemed inconsequential, the combination of a numbing 41-degree cold and talented Pittsburgh righthander Mitch Keller made it an imposing advantage.

The Red Sox suffered a 4-1 loss to the Pirates at Fenway on Wednesday afternoon, concluding a three-game sweep and dropping the Sox to 2-4 at the conclusion of their season-opening homestand. It was Pittsburgh’s first three-game sweep on the road in an American League city since 2018.

Still, while Corey Kluber conceded the 13th homer of the season against a Sox pitcher, he was otherwise sharp, particularly after working around a bases-loaded, one-out jam in a scoreless first. Thereafter, he retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, the lone harm coming on Santana’s homer.

But with Kluber having thrown just 67 pitches, manager Alex Cora elected to turn to the bullpen for the sixth. The Pirates immediately cobbled together a run in the sixth against John Schreiber and a pair in the seventh against Kaleb Ort to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Keller cruised through the first six innings. The Pirates’ Opening Day starter showcased a wonderfully diverse mix of six pitches, at one point retiring 12 straight Red Sox.

The Sox finally got to Keller in the seventh, plating a run on a Triston Casas two-out double followed by an RBI single from Christian Arroyo. They very nearly came all the way back, as pinch hitter Reese McGuire — hitting with runners on the corners — lofted a high fly down the line and in the vicinity of the Pesky Pole.

The moonshot was initially ruled fair for a tying, three-run homer that awakened the crowd. However, the umpiring crew reassessed the initial verdict of first base umpire Clint Vondrak, determining that the ball had been foul. A video review confirmed that conclusion, and with two strikes, McGuire went down looking at a 96-mile-per-hour fastball on Keller’s 107th and final pitch.

Down, 4-1, the Sox would come no closer. The explosive offense that had amassed 32 runs through the first 28 innings of the season managed just three over the final 26 frames against Pittsburgh’s pitchers.

Meanwhile, the Sox looked discombobulated on a number of occasions in the field, getting charged with two errors on a day when they also made a number of sloppy plays. The Sox also allowed a successful double steal without a throw in the ninth inning, leaving them with 14 thefts allowed without a single caught stealing through six games.

Though it is early, the Red Sox departed for their first road trip of the year facing an uphill proposition. They have made the playoffs after a 2-4 start (or worse) just three times in franchise history, most recently in 2009.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.