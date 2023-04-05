As the regular season winds down, the Celtics — with their playoff seed almost certain — are playing it smart

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown joined Robert Williams, and Payton Pritchard on the sidelines during Tuesday’s loss to the 76ers. And in Wednesday ‘s game against the Raptors the Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (hip), Marcus Smart (neck), Al Horford (back), and Pritchard.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has insisted in recent weeks that his preference down the stretch of the regular season is to win as many games as possible with his best players maintaining key roles. But with Boston all but locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team in recent days has taken a more rational approach.

“I think you kind of have to listen to your players,” Mazzulla said when he was asked about balancing rest and rhythm. “They know their bodies, they know their minds, they know at the same time there’s certain things that we need to simulate as we continue to get ready. So however we can do that between now and next game and when the playoffs start, we just try to do it. But there’s not really one way to do that.”

The Celtics entered Wednesday three games behind the first-place Bucks with three remaining.

While Tatum and Horford were essentially sitting out to rest, Smart said after Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia that he was dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck that made it difficult to turn his head to the left.

“It’s just stinging,” Smart said. “My lower left arm is going numb here and there, so just trying to play through it and be out there for my team. But it definitely hurts, so we’ll figure out what’s going on.”

Looking ahead

The Raptors, meanwhile, entered Wednesday 40-39 and tied with the Hawks for eighth in the East, two games behind the seventh-place Heat. If Toronto secures the No. 8 slot it would likely face the No. 7 Heat in next week’s play-in tournament, with the winner likely to face the Celtics in the opening round.

In some cases, there could be a temptation to dilute offensive schemes a bit against a potential playoff opponent. But Toronto is trying to simply make the field.

“I don’t think we have much luxury to say, ‘You know, let’s just play them straight-up tonight, because we might see them in the playoffs,’” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Listen, it gets discussed in the morning meeting, but we feel like we’re going to throw our best game plan out there, period.”

These teams will meet again at TD Garden on Friday night.

Post-mortem

Mazzulla said that after reviewing film of the 103-101 loss to Philadelphia, in which Sixers star Joel Embiid erupted for 52 points, he did not have issues with Boston’s approach.

“I thought we did the right game plan,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we did a lot, guarded the right way. Obviously, if you’re in a playoff series and you watch the game you can do two or three things differently if you play them over and over again, and we’ll learn from that, and we were able to get some good information from the game.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.