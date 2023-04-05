US man found dead on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of a U.S. man who had been missing since Feb. 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Wednesday.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with the killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

The body of Wilmer Trivett was found by a specially trained dog near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos.