Author readings around Boston April 9-15

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Sena Desai Gopal (”The 86th Village”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Connolly Branch ... Fonda Lee (”Untethered Sky”) is in conversation with Andrea Stewart at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Monica Brashears (”House of Cotton”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Ann Bookman (”Blood Lines”), Julia Lisella (”Our Lively Kingdom”), and Amanda Shea read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY
Brian Selznick (”Big Tree”) is in conversation with Elissa Gershowitz at 5:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Cameron Kelly Rosenblum (”The Sharp Edge of Silence”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Juliette Fay (”The Half of It”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wayland Free Public Library ... Hanna Halperin (”I Could Live Here Forever”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Susan Crawford (”Charleston: Race, Water, and the Coming Storm”) is in conversation with Randall Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
Anthony M. Sammarco (”Inferno: The Great Boston Fire of 1872″) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, free for members) ... Justice Malala (”The Plot to Save South Africa: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation”) is in conversation with Eve Fairbanks at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Brian Selznick (”Big Tree”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5) ... Michelle Min Sterling (”Camp Zero”) is in conversation with Tara K. Menon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Marjorie Agosín (”A Cross and a Star: Memoirs of a Jewish Girl in Chile”) and Susan Lynn Meyer (”A Sky Full of Song”) are in conversation with Celeste Kostopulos-Cooperman at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Jennifer Franklin (”If Some God Shakes Your House”), Jennifer Jean (”Voz”), Dzvinia Orlowsky (”Bad Harvest”) and Anne Elezabeth Pluto (”The Deepest Part of Dark”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Richard Hoffman (”People Once Real”) and DeWitt Henry (”Restless for Words: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
Anthony M. Sammarco (”Mattapan Through Time”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Rhiannon Giddens (”Build a House”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. virtually via WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $5) ... Quinn Slobodian (”Crack-Up Capitalism: Market Radicals and the Dream of a World Without Democracy”) is in conversation with Moira Weigel at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Cara Black (”Night Flight to Paris”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Martin Figura (”My Name is Mercy”), Helen Ivory (”The Anatomical Venus”) and Marc Vincenz (”Einstein Fledermaus”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Lauren Kay Johnson (”The Fine Art of Camouflage”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Jeff Benedict (”LeBron”) is in conversation with Tom Curran at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Jeffrey Eisner (”Super Shortcut Instant Pot: The Ultimate Time-Saving Step-By-Step Cookbook”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $23.36, including a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Flora Fraser (”Flora Macdonald: “Pretty Young Rebel”: Her Life and Story”) reads at noon at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, free for members) ... Anna Drury, Nora Shalaway Carpenter, Marcella Pixley, and James Bird (”Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes”) read at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Mary Louise Kelly (”It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6 p.m. at The Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
SATURDAY
Sarah Gearhart (”We Share the Sun: The Incredible Journey of Kenya’s Legendary Running Coach Patrick Sang and the Fastest Runners on Earth”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Debbi Michiko Florence (”Jasmine Toguchi, Peace-Maker” and “Jasmine Toguchi, Brave Explorer”) reads at 11 am. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Susan Bigelow Reynolds (”People Get Ready: Ritual, Solidarity, and Lived Ecclesiology in Catholic Roxbury”) reads at noon at Boston Public Library, Egleston Square Branch.
