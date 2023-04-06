From Brookline to Broadway, comic Alex Edelman reaches the next stage

But in June, Edelman will in fact debut the show on Broadway, opening a nine-week run at the Hudson Theatre, with Gersten producing. The show, which has earned rave reviews on previous stints in London, Edinburgh, and Washington, D.C., gets a two-week, pre-Broadway tune-up at the Calderwood Pavilion’s Roberts Studio Theatre beginning Tuesday. The Boston shows are being presented by ATG Colonial.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, right, lady. That’s stupid,’ ” he recalls with a laugh.

Last summer, Brookline native Alex Edelman brought his third comic monologue, “Just for Us,” to the Williamstown Theatre Festival for six performances. During the run, Williamstown’s interim artistic director, Jenny Gersten, told Edelman that she was going to get his show to Broadway.

“It’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me,” says Edelman, 34. “I’m terrified, because it’s such a big step. But I’m also really thrilled by how warm and supportive audiences, other comedians, and critics have been. It’s been a truly halcyon experience, man.”

Like his previous shows “Millennial” and “Everything Handed to You,” “Just for Us” is a one-man theatrical extension of Edelman’s work in stand-up comedy. The show includes amusing anecdotes about his Orthodox Jewish family and his younger brother AJ, who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in the skeleton event for the Israeli national team.

But the main reason “Just for Us” has received so much acclaim is its climactic story, in which Edelman recounts the day he attended a white nationalist meeting in Queens, after being subjected to antisemitic abuse online.

“People always ask, ‘Why would you go to that?’ ” Edelman says on the phone, arriving home at his New York City “apaahtment” — he plays up the Boston accent — after a flight.

“In the back of my head, I’m thinking, why would you not? Why would you not take a chance to try to understand yourself and your position in the world?”

He loves a good spirited conversation.

“It’s part of my background both as a Bostonian and a Jew,” he says. He has a diverse group of friends — Christians, Muslims, atheists, “and everything in between.”

“What they all share in common is this love of open conversation and, I guess, argument. When my friends get together, we have these wonderful, productive arguments. Dinner at my house is like a dogfight.”

In Los Angeles, where he spends part of his time writing for TV shows, such frank conversation doesn’t always go over so well. “Not everyone has the energy for that,” he says.

“I feel a little corny saying this, but I like to get into trouble. My writing is a lot about places I don’t belong. There’s this theme in all the shows I’ve done — all of them have a feeling about belonging or not belonging, feeling mislabeled. I’m always going to gravitate toward understanding myself better, or the environment I’m in.”

Edelman has been working on the show since 2018, not including the enforced “long nap” of the pandemic. It’s been in a near-constant state of flux, he says, with material dropping in and out. Last year, for a series of off-Broadway runs, the accomplished monologist Mike Birbiglia signed on as a producer. In February, Edelman won a special citation at the Obie Awards.

Birbiglia, the Shrewsbury native whose one-man storytelling shows have become the state of the art, offered Edelman some expert advice.

“He gave me, like, 10 notes, and they were all life-changing,” Edelman says. Some were simple things, like how to interact with the stage crew. Others were more high-concept, such as how to keep the show fresh or, Edelman jokes, “how not to freak out every day.”

“He truly is the unquestioned master of the American solo show. There’s no one else who touches him right now.”

Though he has lived in New York for years, Edelman says he’ll never give up his 617 area code. A big fan of all the Boston sports teams since childhood, he worked for several years for the Red Sox and Dr. Charles Steinberg. Steinberg, now president of the Worcester Red Sox, is the man who orchestrated all the special ceremonies for which the parent club has become known as an industry leader.

While still a teenager, Edelman began performing at open mic nights after he saw some of Boston’s best-known comedians perform at Comics Come Home, the annual fund-raiser hosted by Denis Leary. Last fall, he was invited to participate in the event.

His good fortune, he says, has been coming in waves.

“Honestly, like Hemingway says about going bankrupt, it happened very slowly, and then all at once.

“There’s this thing that Jews say on Passover — dayenu, which means ‘It would have been enough.’ If I just got to do the show in New York, it would have been enough. If I just got to do it with Birbiglia producing, it would have been enough.

“Every step has been another cool thing.”

JUST FOR US

Presented by ATG Colonial. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. April 11-23. $65-$99. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com





James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.