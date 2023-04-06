A dark history, preserved in sound

But his withdrawal also summons up the wider, extraordinary story of the Thirteenth Symphony itself. Based on settings of poetry by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, this work, of all Shostakovich’s 15 symphonies, was the most directly critical of Soviet society. Its 1962 premiere almost didn’t take place due to overwhelming political pressure from above to cancel it and thereby suppress its message — and due to the last-minute withdrawal of its bass soloist.

Last week, the Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov withdrew from his scheduled appearances as vocal soloist in the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming performances of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13, (May 4 to 6). No reason for the withdrawal was given, though there was plenty of speculation. Abdrazakov’s alleged close ties to Vladimir Putin seem to be overshadowing, at least for the moment, his career in the West.

The history of this symphony, which I first delved into when conducting research for my book, “Time’s Echo,” about music and war memory, begins with a gruesomely tragic chapter of Soviet-Jewish history. In September 1941, not long after German armies had occupied Kyiv, the city’s Jews were ordered to assemble at a stated collection point. Many assumed they were being transported elsewhere. Instead they were marched to the outskirts of the city, stripped naked, beaten, and shot into the Babyn Yar ravine. More than 33,000 Jews were murdered over two days. It was the largest massacre of its kind on Soviet soil, but it was also just one episode among many similarly horrifying scenes that played out across the Eastern front in what would later be called the Holocaust by bullets.

Before the Red Army recaptured the city in 1943, Nazi forces deployed forced labor — prisoners of the Syretz concentration camp — to destroy all evidence of their crimes at Babyn Yar. Yet after the war, their attempt to erase the historical record would, in a bitter irony, receive assistance from their sworn enemies. For its own complex reasons, the Soviet regime pursued a decades-long policy of suppressing the memory of the massacre at Babyn Yar, refusing to allow any memorialization on the site and insisting instead that the attempted genocide of the Jews be subsumed within the broader national story of Soviet losses. The regime went as far as attempting to erase the ravine itself from the land by flooding it from silt.

In 1961, the young poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko went to visit the site and was appalled by what he saw as the desecration of an unmarked mass grave. Back in his hotel room he wrote “Babi Yar,” a poem baldly and boldly calling out Russian antisemitism and criticizing the Soviet regime’s policy of forced amnesia. “Over Babi Yar,” the first line read, “there is no monument.”

Thanks to the Khrushchev thaw, a period of relative liberalization, the poem was allowed to be published in Literaturnaya Gazeta, and it caused an overnight sensation, with copies flying off newsstands across the country. After reading the poem, Shostakovich decided at once to set it to music. He added four additional Yevtushenko poems about Soviet life to form the five movements of his Thirteenth Symphony.

Cumulatively the work made up, for its time, a pointed criticism of Soviet society. The first movement’s setting of “Babi Yar” — for solo bass and men’s chorus — roundly challenged Soviet myths of war memory and the toxic effects of anti-Jewish hate. And Yevtushenko’s poem “Fears,” which forms the basis of the fourth movement, called out the profoundly disfiguring effects of Stalin-era terror on both public and private life, its insidious way of penetrating the inner precincts of the soul.

Against the backdrop of its times, the forthright reckoning offered by Yevtushenko’s texts — and their settings by Shostakovich which enlarge their meaning and confer on these texts an added measure of dignity and tragedy — would earn both composer and poet the deep gratitude of their countrymen. But for the regime, these same qualities made the Thirteenth dangerous, even radioactive. And the Party’s all-pervasive influence made the composer’s efforts to recruit the required musical forces extremely difficult.

As state-aligned writers heaped scorn on Yevtushenko’s texts, Shostakovich’s original bass soloist of choice, Boris Gmyrya, declined to participate in the premiere. And in what the composer took as a deeply personal blow, the conductor Yevgeny Mravinsky, his staunch artistic ally who had premiered six of his other symphonies, also declined.

The honor of presenting the premiere ultimately fell to conductor Kirill Kondrashin and the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, though even after the premiere was scheduled for Dec. 18, 1962, official attempts to shut it down did not stop. Both Shostakovich and Kondrashin were directly pressured by officials to cancel, and both resisted. Then on the day of the premiere — just before the dress rehearsal — the designated bass soloist, Victor Nechipailo, abruptly withdrew from the performance. In some accounts, he is said to have pleaded illness; in others he is said to have been summoned by the Bolshoi Theatre. In either case, his timing was suspiciously ruinous.

Yet in an extraordinary turn of events, Kondrashin, no stranger to the regime’s tactics, had cannily prepared a second soloist named Vitali Gromadsky, just in case some “unforeseen” circumstances presented themselves. But by the day of the premiere, Gromadsky had already been told he would not be singing that night. He lived far from the city center and had no phone. No one knew whether he planned to attend the dress rehearsal, let alone the concert that night.

While researching this entire affair, I interviewed both Irina Shostakovich, the composer’s third wife who was present that day, and Vyacheslav Uritsky, the BSO violinist, now retired, who as a member of the Moscow Philharmonic played in the premiere, sitting sixth stand in the first violin section. More than a half-century after these events, both still vividly recalled the incredibly tense atmosphere that day, with the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory teeming with officials in rumpled suits, rumors flying among musicians, and the tremendous suspense of not knowing whether or not the performance would move forward.

Eventually, in a kind of deus-ex-machina resolution, Gromadsky simply showed up at the hall. He had been curious about the dress rehearsal and had come to watch as an observer. He was immediately pressed into service, and it gradually became clear that the pressure campaign to silence the symphony had failed. The premiere would move forward. The officials pivoted into damage control mode. The television crews were all sent home.

Those present at the performance that night recall the audience’s rapt silence, with one notable exception. At the conclusion of the opening “Babi Yar” movement, a fierce applause broke out in the hall — and was immediately silenced from the podium by Kondrashin, who feared the response might be taken as a political statement or demonstration (which of course it was). Overall, the premiere was an overwhelming success, with Yevtushenko and Shostakovich showered with an ovation that went on and on. Official reaction, of course, was far more muted. Soon thereafter, despite a concession made by Yevtushenko to alter the text, the work was unofficially banned in the Soviet Union, though its performances continued in the West.

The BSO last performed the work over 20 years ago, in 2001, under the baton of Gennady Rozhdestvensky, a longtime ally and champion of Shostakovich. Yet as with every musical memorial, the work’s range of meanings is negotiated anew at each performance. This time it will be led by Andris Nelsons, a conductor born in Latvia in 1978, who grew up surrounded by the Soviet master narratives of war memory. Those narratives lost their official backing with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991; yet as I discovered, the legacies of this state-sponsored amnesia could hardly disappear overnight.

These days you will find many monuments at Babyn Yar, with a prominent menorah commemorating the murder of Jewish citizens and also memorials remembering the executions of priests, Roma, children, and other groups. But on a visit to the site in 2018, I also discovered many local visitors displaying what seemed like, to an outside observer, a jarringly casual approach to a site of mass murder. I watched as couples at the memorial preserve played frisbee, sunbathed, or enjoyed walks with their dogs. One spot of particular significance was strewn with empty liquor bottles and trash.

Trash near the site of the Babyn Yar memorial in Kyiv. Jeremy Eichler/Globe Staff

For many listeners, the BSO’s upcoming performances will also be impossible to hear without thinking of the present-day political backdrop and Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The Russian president’s nostalgia for the days of Soviet empire is a matter of record. Early on, Russian missiles struck a TV tower and a building designated to serve as a future museum at the Babyn Yar memorial site. The withdrawal of a Russian bass with alleged ties to Putin from a performance of a work openly critical of Soviet society also feels strangely consonant with Putin’s violent silencing of internal criticism from within Russia itself.

Despite the current politics, and even the attempted physical destruction of memory at the Babyn Yar site, the music itself nonetheless carries forward a record of this history that is on some level untouchable and imperishable — as evidenced by these very performances. Next month, Shostakovich’s powerful monument in sound will be encountered anew.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.